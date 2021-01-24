Council supportive of private company’s surveillance cameras

The City of New Iberia is falling in line with other Acadiana communities who are equipping surveillance cameras owned by a local company to monitor high crime areas.
At last Tuesday’s City Council meeting, the council unanimously voted on a resolution of support to create a contract with Crime Fighters of Louisiana. The company operates hundreds of cameras across the region that monitors areas for law enforcement.
Mayor Freddie DeCourt said the cameras are donated and come at no cost to the city. The 65 cameras are slated to be attached to 19 utility poles across New Iberia, with the locations being determined with the assistance of the New Iberia Police Department.
With recent violent crime creating a stir locally, DeCourt said the cameras would be another tool for the NIPD.
“If you figure the new drone we just bought, when you combine that with these cameras, this is just another part to help our officers,” DeCourt siad.
Similar moves have drawn criticism in other communities, most notably the Lafayette City Council when Mayor-President Josh Guillory reportedly began discussions with Crime Fighters of Louisiana without the knowledge of the Lafayette City Council.
During a Jan. 5 council meeting, members of the Lafayette council heavily questioned the nature of the surveillance cameras, the contract and who would be viewing the data.
In New Iberia, however, the council seemed largely in support of the additional cameras within city limits. DeCourt clarified that the contract that will be drawn up will only be viewable by owner of Crime Fighters of Louisiana owner Brooks Bernard. Select officers from the NIPD will only be able to request footage from the cameras and able to view it.
Bernard said Friday that he had not heard any updates from the city within the last three to six months, and had nothing to report as to the future of the agreement.
DeCourt said Saturday that he was waiting on the approval of the council before proceeding, and that the next step of the process is getting access to the utility poles that the cameras would be installed on.