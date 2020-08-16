Council on Aging chairman to speak at St. Martin Parish Council meeting about organization’s mission

ST. MARTINVILLE — The St. Martin Parish Council will receive a presentation Tuesday afternoon from the St. Martin Parish Council on Aging as part of its Administrative/Finance Committee hearing.
Council on Aging Board Chairman Burton Dupuis is scheduled to speak to the council about the COA’s mission and programs. He and COA Executive Director Shanese Lewis have been making the rounds of public boards and bodies, giving their periodic update on the COA’s efforts in the community.
Parish President Chester Cedars had floated the idea in May of reallocating part of one of the parish’s two library millages in part to provide funding for the COA efforts.
During its Public Works Committee hearing, the council will get an update on the progress of the Breaux Bridge Manor Drainage Project from Gary O’Neal with Quality Engineering and Surveying.
In other business, the council is scheduled to:
• Discuss an ordinance that would allow for a 25-year extension of the parish’s contract with Entergy Louisiana to provide electrical services in lower St. Martin Parish.
• Consider a resolution to allow Cedars to negotiate for the placement of broadband internet transmitters on parish property.
• Consider an ordinance to sell the property at 1019 Flo St. In Breaux Bridge.
The council will also hear presentations from two political candidates. Attorney Alicia Butler will introduce herself as a candidate for the 16th Judicial DIstrict Court’s Division H seat and incumbent 16th JDC District Attorney Bo Duhé will speak to the council about his reelection bid.
The St. Martin Parish Council committees will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Carroll J. Fuselier Meeting Room of the St. Martin Parish Government Annex Building, 301 W. Port St. in St. Martinville.