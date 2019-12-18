Council OKs hearing to raise $$$ for veterans memorial

A longstanding attempt to get a Veterans Memorial in Bouligny Plaza seemed to make progress Tuesday night when the New Iberia City Council approved a public hearing to dedicate funds to the project.
New Iberia Mayor Freddie DeCourt said city government is planning a cooperative endeavor agreement with the Iberia Veterans Association, which has been trying for years to raise funds to create a memorial in Bouligny Plaza.
DeCourt said the IVA has raised approximately $50,000 for the project, and city government will dedicate $25,000 that comes from a one-time dividend check the City Council accepted from the Louisiana Workers Compensation Corporation.
“That gets us to $75,000, but the project is $88,000 for Phase I,” DeCourt said at the meeting.
“We’re going to use in-kind Public Works equipment and labor to come up with the extra $13,000.”
DeCourt said both the city and IVA have skin in the game for the project, and having a Veterans Memorial in Bouligny Plaza is long overdue.
“This is something we’ve been working on for quite a long time, it’s taken quite a few twists and turns, but we are long overdue to have a memorial for the people who made the ultimate sacrifice,” DeCourt said.
Money still will be an issue, however. DeCourt said the centerpiece for the memorial is not included with the dedicated funds, and he and the IVA are hoping local residents step up to help pay for a centerpiece once construction begins.
The project will include leveling the depressed area of Bouligny Plaza near the Steamboat Warehouse Pavilion. The mayor said the leveling will accommodate handicap access and those who may be injured.
A wall will be constructed that will encircle those who enter the memorial, and etched on the sides will be a list of every war and the Iberia Parish residents who sacrificed their lives for their country.
“We think if we get everything else built people will come in to help,” DeCourt said. “Let us get it started and we are going to do a type of fundraiser to see that we finish it, but I think it’s going to be very nice and long overdue.”
New Iberia Mayor Pro Tem Dan Doerle agreed, and commended the IVA for theitsir many years of effort to see the memorial finished.
“It’s such a small amount to pay for these men and women,” Doerle said. “When I go to Lydia and see they have a nice place and we never have, it’s good to see this happening.”