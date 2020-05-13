Several Iberia Parish Council members pledged to return a portion of their $600-a-month paycheck for the next six months as a show of solidarity with parish employees during the COVID-19 outbreak.
During the council member announcements portion of the meeting, District 5 Councilman Warren Gachassin said he had returned $200 of his pay to the parish, writing a check to be deposited in the general fund.
“A couple of years ago, I took the parish insurance, but I got off of it because we were struggling,” Gachassin said. “If we can save one employee, I want to stand with them.”
Several other council members — District 7 Councilman Paul G. Landry, District 9 Councilman Scott Ransonet, and District 11 Councilman Brian Napier — also committed to returning a third of their checks for the next six months, and to revisit the pledge at that time. District 8 Councilman James Trahan said he was returning 40 percent, or $240, of his monthly check each month.
District 4 Councilman Lloyd Brown, however, was dismissive of the move.
“I was here when times were good and had a chance to get free insurance,” Brown said. “I didn’t take it because I wanted to do what Lloyd Brown thought was right for the parish.”
Brown also said he has traveled to meetings as part of his duties and never filed for any reimbursements from the parish government.
The council also debated its procedure for appointing members to various boards and committees. The discussion came about when a resolution to reappoint Katherine “Kitty” Courts to the Iberia Parish Library Board came up for consideration. Landry made a substitute motion to table the reappointment so that other candidates could be found.
“When you go to the race track, you bet on the first, second or third place horse,” Landry said. “You don’t bet on ninth.”
“I don’t even know what that means,” Napier said.
Council Clerk Brenda Bergeron was asked if the opening had been properly advertised, which it was.
“I just have a problem when someone has filed on time and done what they needed to do, to put it on hold,” Napier said.
Lloyd Brown concurred.
The council voted on the substitute motion to reopen the application process, which failed. The council then voted on the original motion to reappoint Courts, which passed 11-2, wth Landry and District 14 Councilman Chad Maturin voting against.
The meeting was held without members of the public present. Thirteen of the 14 council members were present, with District 6 Councilwoman Natalie Broussard listening in by phone.
In other business, the council:
Amended the 2020 General Fund Budget in the amount of $9,403 to provide for unspent funds from a state technology grant,
Amended the 2020 Parishwide Drainage Maintenance Fund Budget in the amount of $23,000 for carryover of funding for engineering fees for studying of Parc Perdue, Norris Branch, Deblanc Coulee, Petit Anse, and Delahoussaye channels and canals,
Amended the 2020 Public Library Fund Budget in the amount of $165,793, to provide for carryover of construction funding in the amount of $177,595 for the Coteau Branch and a correction of the carryover of construction funding in the amount of $11,082,
Amended the 2020 Mosquito Control/Drainage Fund Budget in the amount of $165,146 to provide for the carryover of unspent grant funding associated with the organization’s aircraft.
Amended the 2020 Economic Development District No. 1 Fund Budget in the amount of $594,921 for the Highway 675 Roundabout Project in the amount of $58,885, Port of Iberia CAT Project in the amount of $250,000, the Acadiana Regional Airport Access Road in the amount of $25,964; and an Iberia Economic Development Authority matching fund payment in the amount of $312,000,
Amended the 2020 Royalty Fund Budget in the total amount of $186,102 for carryover of unspent federal grant funding in the amount of $5,000 for house demolition, carryover of unspent parish funding in the amount of $140,524 for the Hayes Road Bridge, carryover of unspent parish funding in the amount of $150,691 for water improvement projects near McClain Subdivision, and to correct unspent Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act (GOMESA) funding in the amount of $110,113 for various approved projects
Amended the 2020 Road Projects Construction Fund Budget in the amount of $924 to correct carryover of funding for Jacqueline Subdivision.
Amended the 2020 LCDBG Fund Budget to reflect carryover project awards for various ongoing CDBG projects.
Amended the 2020 Sewerage District No. 1 Fund Budget in the amount of $99,263 to correct carryover of funding for Levee Reconstruction Project at Plant 3.
Approved an ordinance rezoning property of Kenneth Boutte Family LLC to residential and commercial, and a resolution granting preliminary and final plat approval to the re-subdivision of the property into 11 tracts.
Appointed William LaBauve to the Iberia Parish Sewerage District No. 1 Board.
Reappointed Willie Ward to the Jeanerette Veterans Memorial Building No. 2 Board.
Reappointed Carol A. Broussard to the Acadiana Area Human Services District (IV), representing Iberia Parish.
Reappointed Melissa Long to the New Iberia Veterans Memorial Building Board.
Appointed Damon Migues to the Iberia Economic Development Authority, representing Iberia Parish Districts 10-12.
Reappointed Darlene French as a member of the 16th Judicial District Children and Youth Planning Board, representing Education.
Approved resolutions of condolence to the family of Adam Curley, past member of the Jeanerette Veterans Memorial Building No. 2 Board of Control, who passed away on April 6; the family of John Carmack Shealy Sr., father of Legal Counsel S. Andrew Shealy, who passed away on April 19; the family of Mark Dressel, father of Registrar of Voters’ employee Gipsy Dressel, who passed away April 30; the family of Sadie Curry Verret, mother of former District 8 Councilmember Barry Verret, who passed away on April 27; and to the family of Doris Case Froisy, mother of former employee Bobbie Verret, who passed away on April 27.
Approved a resolution proclaiming the month of May 2020 as Iberia Parish Front-Liners Month.