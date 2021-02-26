The Iberia Parish Council heard a presentation from its bonding attorney Wednesday night as it explored the possibility of using the federal funds the parish receives for coastal conservation, restoration and hurricane protection to leverage a bond issue for capital improvement projects.
Because of the sometimes fickle nature of federal funding and the continuing softness of the offshore oil economy, bonding attorney Jason Akers said that the issue would be classified as a high-risk investment for purchasers of the securities.
“Buyers know they are high risk,” Akers said. “We still think there is a market out there for them.”
The decision the council faces is whether or not to bond the funds, which would generate more revenue for projects now but also create more debt and commit future GOMESA money toward the repayment of the loan.
Akers laid out the process for the securing of the bond issue to the council members, explaining that the annual GOMESA payments would go toward debt service on the bond first, then toward the principal payment on the bonds. Any remainder would be split, with half going to investors and half to the parish for use on other projects.
He also told council members that if the GOMESA payments either decreased or were halted, the payments on the bonds would be held in abeyance.
“If nothing comes in, you do not have a legal liability to pay,” Akers said.
Iberia Parish Legal Counsel Andy Shealy asked if any missed payments would have to be made up when the GOMESA funds returned.
“Yes, it has to be paid when the funds come back up,” Akers said.
District 9 Councilman Scott Ransonet sounded skeptical.
“Someone is here to make money,” Ransonet said, referring to Akers.
Council Chairman Warren Gachassin asked if using the GOMESA funds to secure a bond issue would preclude the use of the funds for Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority projects. Last year, Iberia Parish President Larry Richard laid out a five-year plan to use the GOMESA money to support projects included in the parish’s flood control master plan, which has been approved through CPRA and added to the state’s master plan.
“No, it would not,” Akers said. “In fact, 12 of the 19 Louisiana parishes that receive GOMESA money have already closed on bond issues.”
Akers said that if the parish were to secure a 25-year bond issue, based on his experience it could be paid off in three-fourths of the time allowed, or between 17 and 18 years.
One member of the audience, Richard Phillips, spoke against the proposal to bond the money.
“This would just saddle the next generation with our debt,” Phillips said.
The presentation was for information only, so no vote was taken. Akers said that if the council decided it wanted to move forward, it would take about four months from the council’s decision to fund the bonds.
The council also passed a resolution authorizing Richard to sign a change order for the re-roofing of the Iberia Parish Courthouse.
The project had been bid out with two alternates, with the total for all three portions coming to some $402,000. Geral Gesser, the engineer on the contract, said that the primary reason he recommended doing all three pieces was to simplify the warranty process, making one contractor responsible for the entire project.
District 6 Councilwoman Natalie Broussard asked why the leaks and other issues — “unforeseen damage,” as she referred to them — with the existing roof were not known prior to the awarding of the initial contract and included in the base bid.
“There is a 55-gallon drum in a judge’s office that has been there for almost a year because of leaks,” Broussard said. “Why did we have to find out after the bid was accepted that there were additional problems?”
Gesser fired back at the councilwoman.
“As a taxpayer, I’d want to know why it wasn’t fixed five years ago,” Gesser said.
Broussard voted against the resolution, which passed 11-1.