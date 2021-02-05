Council expands agenda to accept bid on construction projects

The New Iberia City Council expanded its Tuesday agenda to accept a bid to begin construction on the next phase of the Bayou Teche Museum and George Rodrigue Park projects.
Minvielle Lumber Co. was the lowest bidder for the project and was unanimously approved by the council. Mayor Freddie DeCourt said the council took bids on the museum project almost a month ago, and had been waiting on approval from facility planning and control to move forward.
The project will begin work on the second phase of the Bayou Teche Museum expansion project, which will go toward building the exhibit of former Gov. Kathleen Blanco as well as fill out the first floor of the museum in the Doc Voorhies wing.
The project will also begin phase two of the George Rodrigue Park project. The project began last year by installing parking and the Blue Dog sculpture that can now be seen at the park on Main Street next to the museum.
Phase two will include more landscaping and benches, as well as a donor wall for those who helped raise funds for the project. The second phase will complete the two phases of the project.
At the same time, the back of the park near the Bayou Teche also has construction work happening separately. DeCourt said city employees are doing in-kind work to remove the boardwalk near the Teche so that a concrete sidewalk can be installed.
Work on building the new city marina has also begun in the area as well.
“I’ll be coming back to put a sidewalk in,” DeCourt said. “We’ll have a concrete sidewalk, a marina and through another grant we’ll tie that all together where people can walk up the trail, go through the park and tie that whole block together.”