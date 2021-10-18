ST. MARTINVILLE – The St. Martinville City Council voted to further review a request from Mayor Melinda Mitchell to trade in the mayor’s vehicle for another vehicle of equal or lesser value.
Mitchell said at Monday night’s meeting that the vehicle currently used for mayoral business had stopped working several times while in use. The vehicle is a 2020 model that was purchased in January of last year, and only has 2,200 miles on it.
After bringing the vehicle to the dealership in different locations, Mitchell said she was told that the car was not starting because it was not being driven enough.
“I’ve never heard of that before,” Councilman Mike Fuselier said.
Mitchell said that the vehicle is only used for business purposes, and since the mayor only drives it around St. Martinville the vehicle has not developed much mileage.
“I drive it in St. Martinville and St. Martinville’s not that big,” Mitchell said. “It keeps stopping on me at any given time.”
Councilman Craig Prosper said that he wasn’t willing to pay for another vehicle.
“We can get another vehicle after this election,” Prosper said. “I’m not voting to get another vehicle, we’re talking about a couple year old vehicle.”
“It’s not my fault,” Mitchell responded. “I’m not taking a chance with that vehicle.”
Several members of the council agreed that the diagnosis of the problem from the dealership was strange. Fuselier asked legal counsel Allan Durand if the new vehicle breaking down so many times could trigger a lemon law.
Durand responded that it was possible, and a motion was made to further inquire about the cause of the vehicle’s problems and investigate possible alternatives.
In other business, the council unanimously voted to terminate the employment of Dwayne Anthony, who worked in the parks department.
After an initial recommendation was made for a suspension, the council voted to terminate employment citing that a previous executive session had been called where the employee was warned.