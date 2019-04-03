ST. MARTINVILLE — St. Martin Parish residents will have to wait a few more weeks before they find out which company will be picking up their trash after June 30.
The St. Martin Parish Council voted to defer action on selecting a new vendor until its committee hearings on April 16. The result of that discussion will be voted on at the council’s May 7 meeting.
“The proposals did not comport line-by-line with our request for proposals,” St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars said. “It would not be improvident to put this decision off until our committee hearings.”
He also noted that some of the council members had raised questions about the proposals and would like to have time to address them.
“Because this is a competitive bid process, any discourse we have cannot make the agreement less onerous,” Cedars said. “We can, however, add conditions to address concerns.”
Cedars said he had spoken with the parish’s current solid waste service provider and secured an agreement for the current contract to be extended until June 30.
“The goal is to remove the deficit that the solid waste fund has carried for the past several years,” Cedars said.
In an executive session, the council was briefed on legal strategy for the parish’s upcoming legal action against Bryan Champagne, who operates a combination tour and retail operation on Lake Martin. The protracted legal battle between the parish and Champagne is slated for a court date April 8 at the parish courthouse in St. Martinville.
The council also approved a resolution honoring the Breaux Bridge High School boys basketball team for its Class 4A state championship.
“Many athletes go through their entire careers, through college and into the NBA, and don’t know what that feels like,” District 3 Councilman Jason Willis told the championship team after the reading of the resolution. “And to be the first one from Breaux Bridge, that is special.”
In other action, the council:
• Approved the abandonment of a portion of St. Peter Street in District 8.
• Approved reduction of the required setback from 30 feet to 20 feet on lots 7 through 48 of Cypress Creek Estates subdivision.
• Authorized the hiring of Byron Pickney to open and close the Cade Community Center.
• Approved issuing a certificate of completion for the Cade Park upgrades project.
• Ratified a $4,024 increase for the Paul Angelle Park concession stand, pavilion and park improvement project.
In his comments, Cedars also shared some good news. After media reports that 3,000 sandbags had been stolen after the parish’s last flood scare in lower St. Martin Parish, two companies have stepped forward to provide replacement bags free of charge.
“For every bad, there is a good,” Cedars said. “This is proof of it.”