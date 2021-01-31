Council chair assignments denote shift in direction for parish committees

The new committee chair assignments for the Iberia Parish Council were announced Friday, showing a shift in direction from last year’s council chair assignments.
Council Chairman Warren Gachassin served as Executive Committee chairman last year, with incoming Council Vice Chairman Brian Napier as the committee’s vice chairman. Napier will continue to hold that slot on the executive committee, with District 6 Councilwoman Natalie Broussard taking the chairwoman slot.
On the Finance Committee, District 7 Councilman Paul G. Landry will assume the chairmanship from District 2 Councilman Michael Landry. District 9 Councilman Scott Ransonet will serve as vice chairman, replacing District 12 Councilwoman Lady Fontenette Brown.
District 2’s Landry will assume the chairman’s role on the Public Health and Safety Committee, replacing District 3 Councilman Brad Davis. District 1 Councilman Tommy Pollard will continue in the vice chairman role.
On the Public Works Committee, District 13 Councilman Marty Trahan, who served as chairman previously, will swap roles with District 8 Chairman James Trahan, who served as vice chairman of the committee last year.
The moves return control of the executive and finance committees to Broussard and Paul G. Landry, who had each served as council chairman during their last terms. It also eliminates 2020 Council Chairman Eugene Olivier and his vice chairman, District 14 Councilman Chad Maturin, from the committee positions. The new structure also moves Michael Landry from the finance chairmanship to the public health slot.
It also moves former Finance Committee Vice Chairwoman Lady Fontenette Brown and former Public Health Committee Vice Chairman Brad Davis out of the committee leadership.
The first hearings for the new committee leadership will be held on Feb. 10, after the regular council meeting.