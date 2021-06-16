The New Iberia City Council approved two resolutions that marked significant progress on two renovation projects at Tuesday’s meeting.
The council unanimously approved authorizing a certificate of substantial completion for the phase of work being conducted at George Rodrigue Park and the Doc Voorhies Wing of the Bayou Teche Museum.
Mayor Freddie DeCourt said the phase of the project is nearly done, with only about $3,244 left of work to be completed.
“The weather hasn’t held up, we’ve had a lot of rain,” DeCourt said. “But we’ll be finished very quickly.”
Some of the phase work for the projects include concrete parking that has been installed at George Rodrigue Park. However, additional concrete work needs to be completed as well.
Landscaping work has also been conducted at the park, which DeCourt said will most likely be turned over to the city for maintenance and upkeep.
Architect for the project Paul Allain estimated six to eight months before the phase of the project will be completed.
“The parking at the park needs to be completed first, then the building will be finished,” Allain said.
After that, DeCourt said bidding will eventually go out for the next phase of the project.
“You’ll be seeing construction on that block for a while,” he said.
The council also unanimously approved a change order for the remodeling happening at the Cliff Aucoin Building next to City Hall, as well as a roof repair project at the Sliman Theater.
The renovations include roof repair and interior finishing that was the subject of a previous change order. DeCourt said the current change order was to replace structural assets of the building.
Councilwoman Deedy Johnson-Reid also asked the mayor why the Sliman Theater repairs were coming before repairs to buildings like the West End Center and City Park buildings.
“Those are funded by the state and that combined is about a $1 million project,” DeCourt responded. “We had to wait to go through the capital outlay system and it’s not quick.”
DeCourt added that renovation work on the roofs of both those buildings are coming, but would not be at the same pace as the Sliman project.
“This was another pot of money, and not everything will work at the same pace,” he said.