The New Iberia City Council voted to approve a drainage improvement project for Weldon and east Dale streets in what will hopefully be the beginning of flood relief for that part of the city.
In a separate resolution, the council also approved a drainage improvement project near the intersections of Glenn, Evangeline and Caroline streets as well. Staples Engineering was approved as the firm for both projects.
Mayor Freddie DeCourt said the projects will be paid for by money in the city’s drainage fund, and the administration plans to apply for $5 million in future drainage funding with a match next year.
“It’s time to hire engineers for new projects,” DeCourt said. “This is the beginning of a bigger picture.”
DeCourt said that he plans to begin bidding for a drainage extension on Jefferson Terrace Boulevard as well, which will hopefully provide flood relief to the Dale, Weldon and Jefferson Terrace area.
DeCourt said he and Parish President Larry Richard have been discussing how best to mitigate flood damage in that particular area, and although the extent the city can improve drainage is limited DeCourt said there is still work to do.
“We’re going to get to a point where we flatline and there’s not much we can do,” he said. “It is a bigger picture but I want to make sure we’re doing everything we can to move that water out of town.”
Several business owners attended the meeting to stress the water damage their establishments sustain when flooding does occur.
Randy Gonsoulin said recent work done to clean the canals near the area have helped, but flooding still does occur when significant rainfall hits his business on Jefferson Terrace Boulevard.
Ted Haik also said that flooding has been a problem in the Dale Street area.
“It depreciates the property value and stops the development,” Haik said. “That’s concerning to all of us.”
DeCourt said the new fiscal year will bring a total of 50 barricades to the city to protect businesses prone to flooding, as well as physical police protection.
“It really is an inch game,” DeCourt said. “I’ll spend the money for 1 inch cuz it will stop you from flooding. Even if your building doesn’t flood, your customers aren't coming.
“The first step is to stop the building from flooding. Sometimes it is a matter of fighting for an inch,” he added.
In other business, the city council voted to:
• Appoint Bilal Morton to the Port of Iberia for a term of six years.
• Approve a resolution in support of the Iberia Street Pavement Preservation and Bike Lane Improvement Project.