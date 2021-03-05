Council agrees to pass yard sale regulation after some discussion

New Iberia City Council members expressed some disagreements with each other at Tuesday’s meeting over the regulation of yard sales that was on the agenda.
The ordinance was introduced by the council’s ordinance committee, and proposes that local residents must get a free permit from the city if they wish to have a yard or garage sale with more than one item, and that no more than four yard sales may be held within one calendar year.
Mayor Freddie DeCourt said the proposed law was created after local residents raised concerns because they were upset at the number of continuous yard sales that happen throughout the year.
“The big catalyst is the never ending garage sales and yard sales that never stop,” DeCourt said. “We’re getting a large amount of complaints of traffic in neighborhoods because people are having never ending garage sales.”
A caveat of the law is that it would not apply to churches or non-profits, but only to homeowners who have a yard sale on their property.
Some council members thought the restrictions on the law were too tight. Councilwoman Deedy Johnson-Reid worried that the proposition was too excessive for local residents.
“If I’m selling a lawn mower and a weeder at the same I would have to get a permit,” she said. “I just feel like it might be excessive.”
Councilman Dustin Suire echoed the sentiment, arguing that it was a restrictive policy for residents.
“The general public is going to have an issue,” Suire said. “I just question the number. It’s a great idea, just one personal item feels like it’s very restrictive.”
Legal counsel Jeff Simon said the law came after public support and that the city really would rather not get involved. However, the choice for how many items to allow would be up to the council.
“I don’t know where you draw the line, that’s really up the council,” Simon said. “A lot of these things are a source of a lot of irritation for neighbors. We’re responding to a public request for action, we’d rather not mess with this at all but in response to public requests we tried to come up with a solution.”
Councilwoman Brooke Marcotte questioned if people would really abide by the ordinance and buy a permit, and DeCourt assured her that the purpose of the law would be to go after the blatant offenders.
“I’m not looking to be the yard sale Nazi,” DeCourt said. “But if you continuously do it and become a problem in the neighborhood and people are having more traffic then we have a tool to get you.”
Building inspector Jimmy Landry also proposed that the permits be required a week in advance, or else many people would come at the same time on Friday in order to have a yard sale on Saturday or Sunday.
The council agreed to pass the ordinance and then do some further tweaking of the proposition before it comes back to the City Council for adoption. The vote was 5-1, with Councilman Marlon Lewis voting against the ordinance.