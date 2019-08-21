The recent spate of grants that has led to projects in downtown New Iberia also has led to some concern around town that public officials are focusing too much on cultural projects and not enough on roads and infrastructure.
That’s what Mayor Pro Tem Dan Doerle seemed to indicate at Tuesday’s New Iberia City Council meeting during a resolution accepting a bid for work to the Bayou Teche Museum and the upcoming George Rodrigue Pocket Park.
The $724,112 bid that was submitted by Minvielle Lumber Co. will be paid through through a mix of capital outlay and matching funds from city government, but Doerle said he had received complaints from constituents about where the city is focusing its time and money.
“One of the things some people just don’t understand, the road money we use for repairs is different than the money we use for stuff like this,” Doerle said.
Mayor Freddie DeCourt agreed, and even acknowledged a recent social media poll going around for the worst street in New Iberia.
“It’s a different pot of money,” DeCourt said. “When you look at the boat slips, the museum, the walking trails, the kiosk, all those things that are cultural in nature, those are the grants that are out there because we have a historic district and a long history.
“I get calls about why I can’t get grants to fix a street, well they don’t have grants to fix your street, if they did I would go for it,” he added. “Anything that we can pursue for a grant, I’m in on it. Unfortunately some of these things don’t exist.”
Councilwoman Sherry Guidry agreed and said she had received calls from her constituents about the lack of progress for roads.
“You just see so much negativity,” Councilwoman Natalie Lopez said. “Our past mayor, we were almost flat out of money and she was bonding the last dollar she had to get $2 million for the roads that we did. You can only do so much with what you have.”
DeCourt agreed, and said a bond for road repairs may be in the city’s future at some point.
Councilman Marlon Lewis, who represents part of the West End community, said his constituents understood that the city’s current grant money can’t be used for roads, but also added that the energy for some projects hadn’t been used for projects in his area.
“I think what my community is concerned about, we understand that you can’t use money for nature to fix roads, we understand you can’t use money for a museum to put into housing,” Lewis said.
“What my constituents are not understanding and what they’re seeing is that they are getting left behind in terms of the energy that is put into these things and that’s hard to explain. We have to have more movement to underserved communities.”
The resolution passed unanimously.