The New Iberia City Council accepted a donation of a property that officials hope will be converted into a bus stop and neighborhood park in the Lil’ Brooklyn area at Tuesday’s meeting.
Mayor Freddie DeCourt said the owners of an old home approached the city government about donating the property with the intention of the city tearing down the structure.
The idea to the owners as the Lil’ Brooklyn Neighborhood Association has made huge gains in the past few years in renovating homes in the neighborhood as well as developing the park in the area.
“Basically the owners realized they had to do something,” DeCourt said at the meeting. “It’s an old building, it’s in disrepair and they know it needs to be torn down and replaced with something.”
However, the mayor said that the building had issues like asbestos that would have significantly increased the cost of tearing down the structure, so the city government declined the donation until they also supplied the money necessary to tear down the building.
“I had to put the brakes on and say we’ll take the donation when you supply the money, which they did,” DeCourt said.
The funds were supplied and the donation was accepted at the meeting. DeCourt said his administration will pursue capital outlay funds for building a bus stop for students at the corner of Johnson and Henry streets, along with a small neighborhood park.
“It’s going to be a neighborhood park with a small pavilion,” he said. “There will be a bus stop for the kids but really it’s a neighborhood park.”
Huge improvements are already being made at the Johnson Alley Park nearby, where playground equipment and benches have been made as part of the Lil’ Brooklyn restoration project.
Councilman Dustin Suire has also allocated project funds for the construction of a pavilion in Johnson Alley Park, which DeCourt said is on the way with a bid acceptance that happened early Tuesday.
DeCourt said both projects are in line with the council and administration’s plan to expand the presence of New Iberia into smaller areas of the city that normally go unnoticed.
“I’m just glad to see how we’re repurposing a lot of these places and making them usable,” Councilman Marlon Lewis said.