Council accepting applications for interim District 3 rep

The Iberia Parish Council is now accepting applications from residents of District 3 who might be interested in serving as the interim council member for their district.
At its regular meeting Wednesday night the council officially accepted the resignation letter of District 3 Councilman Brad Davis, who relocated his family to explore other business opportunities.
The council agreed to set an election for the remainder of Davis’ term to be held in March. The appointment at hand, which has to be made by July 19, is for the period up to the election, or about nine months.
Those wanting to be considered will have to appear before the council on July 14 to make their case for appointment. Those interested can submit their resumé to Council Clerk Brenda Bergeron at bbergeron@iberiagov.net, with “Vacancy District 3” in the subject line, by noon on July 7 to be considered.
Iberia Parish Registrar of Voters Kristie Blanchard was on hand to talk about the reapportionment process, which will get underway in earnest after the more detailed census data is released in August. In the interim, the parish will use a 37-precinct map for its election in October, when the New Iberia City Marshal and Ward 2 Justice of the Peace seats will be contested. After that election, Blanchard said the new data will be used to set the new district and precinct map in place, with a little more than 50 precincts, in time for the March election.
The council also received its latest audit report, covering the period from Jan. 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2020, at Wednesday’s meeting. According to the report, the parish’s revenue dropped more than $3 million in 2020, largely due to decreases in every category — sales tax, state income, federal income and other sources — that were offset slightly through a $300,000 increase in ad valorem taxes.
The largest drop was in federal funds, which were boosted in 2019 through several infusions of money for capital projects. In 2020, the capital outlay expense dropped 9 percent. The parish also saw a continued decline in its royalty revenue, which is now at about $400,000 annually — a 90 percent drop from the 2014 fiscal year.
Expenses also declined proportionately in 2020, by $3.6 million. The parish also improved its total days of cash on hand from 90 days in 2019 to 128 days in 2020.
During its committee hearings, the council debated a list of 13 potential properties that it considered recommending for liquidation. That list, developed from an original list of hundreds of parish properties, was winnowed further to at most six properties that the council might be able to agree with putting up for sale or transferring to another entity.
On property, the parish health unit building in Jeanerette, was the subject of questions from District 11 Councilman Brian Napier. Parish Legal Counsel Andy Shealy explained to Napier that the property was owned by the city of Jeanerette, but the building and improvements were parish property. The plan, according to Shealy, was to offer the land and building to Iberia Medical Center, which would then take care of the facility which it basically already operates.
The council removed the current home of the Iberia Parish Sewage District 1 from the list.
By meeting’s end, there were six properties still in consideration: a small park along Teche Lake, the recently replaced Coteau and Loreauville libraries, the old Jenamard Funeral Home property, the Jeanerette Health Unit and a house to be moved from property at the corner of E. Washington and Providence streets.