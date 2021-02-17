Iberia Parish Waterworks #3 (Coteau) will be shutting off service at 2 p.m. due to the loss of pressure from broken lines and trickling faucets across the area.
"We urgently need customers to inspect their property for leaks and to stop running water faucets immediately," a note from the Iberia Parish emergency notification service said. "Our facility cannot sustain production levels or distribution pressure for much longer. As of now we are stopping water distribution at 2 p.m. today, as long as we can maintain operating pressure for the district."
Water service will resume for a short period between the hours of 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. tonight.
Water distribution will again stop at 8 p.m. and resume Thursday morning, Feb. 18, at 6 a.m.
This timeline may vary due to operational pressure requirements.