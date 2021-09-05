featured urgent Coteau Waterworks District #3 making repairs Sunday FROM STAFF REPORTS Dwayne Fatherree Author facebook Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Sep 5, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Waterworks District #3 will be making a main line repair this morning.Customers may experience low to no water pressure during this time. The waterworks said they will work as quick as possible to complete the repair.A Boil Water Advisory remains in effect for the water system. Support Local Journalism If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Dwayne Fatherree is the community editor for The Daily Iberian. He can be reached at dwayne.fatherree@daily-iberian.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Waterworks District Thermohydraulics Repair Advisory Main Line Boil Making Dwayne Fatherree Reporter, editor, shooter, brainstormer, and sometimes lightning rod. I like digging things up. Author facebook Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Follow Dwayne Fatherree Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition e-Edition Daily Iberian September 5, 2021 15 hrs ago Comments Most Popular New Iberia Police name victim in fatal Sneaker House shooting Michael Marie Sumrall, others help hurricane victims in southeast Louisiana Four people shot outside Sneaker House, one dead One dead and three injured in Lewis Street shooting St. Martin Parish Council to consider new solid waste collection contract Rena DeRouen Gilbert reels in bull red with a rope imbedded near head on trip with Viguerie City council to vote on four projects along Bayou Teche Three shootings Saturday night in Shreveport Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit