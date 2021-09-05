Boil advisory

Waterworks District #3 will be making a main line repair this morning.

Customers may experience low to no water pressure during this time. The waterworks said they will work as quick as possible to complete the repair.

A Boil Water Advisory remains in effect for the water system.

Dwayne Fatherree is the community editor for The Daily Iberian. He can be reached at dwayne.fatherree@daily-iberian.com.

