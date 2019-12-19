Units from five Iberia Parish fire departments responded to a fire in a Coteau mobile home park Thursday morning.
According to Iberia Parish Fire District No. 1, it responded to a fire reported in the New Horizons Mobile Home Park in Coteau at about 11:40 a.m. In addition to the parish responders, assistance came from the Coteau, B.O.M., Delcambre and Rynella volunteer fire departments.
When firefighters arrived, the home was already fully engulfed in flame. After 15 minutes on the scene, the blaze was under control.
According to the fire district, no one was injured in the fire.
According to Fire District No. 1, this was the 39th structural fire in the parish in 2019.