Due to an error on our part, in Sunday's paper multiple candidates were associated with the incorrect party. Listed below are the candidates who were incorrectly cited as belonging to the Democratic Party when they in fact represent the Republican party.
This is a corrected sample ballot with the proper (R) designations in bold.
Presidential Electors (Select 1)
☐Joseph R. Biden, Kamala Harris (D)
☐Jo Jorgensen, Jeremy Cohen (L)
☐Donald J. Trump, Michael Pence (R)
☐Brian Carroll, Amar Patel (American Solidarity Party)
☐Jade Simmons, Claudeliah Roze (Becoming One Nation)
☐President Boddie,Eric Stoneham (C.U.P.)
☐Don Blankenship, William Mohr (Constitution Party)
☐Brock Pierce, Karla Ballard (Freedom and Prosperity)
☐Tom Hoefling, Andy Prior (Life, Liberty, Constitution)
☐Gloria La Riva, Sunil Freeman (Socialism and Liberation)
☐Alyson Kennedy,Malcolm Jarrett (Socialist Workers Party)
☐Kanye West, Michelle Tidball (The Birthday Party)
☐Bill Hammons, Eric Bodenstab (Unity Party America)
U. S. Senator (Select 1)
☐Beryl Billiot #1 (NP)
☐John Paul Bourgeois #2 (NP)
☐"Bill" Cassidy #3 (R)
☐Reno Jean Daret, III #4 (NP)
☐Derrick "Champ" Edwards #5 (D)
☐"Xan" John #6 (Other)
☐David Drew Knight #7 (D)
☐M.V. "Vinny" Mendoza #8 (I)
☐Jamar Montgomery #9 (NP)
☐Dustin Murphy #10 (R)
☐Adrian Perkins #11 (D)
☐Antoine Pierce #12 (D)
☐Melinda Mary Price #13 (Other)
☐Aaron C. Sigler #14 (L)
☐Peter Wenstrup #15 (D)
U. S. Representative 3rd Congressional District (Select 1)
☐"Rob" Anderson #25 (D)
☐Braylon Harris #26 (D)
☐Clay Higgins #27 (R)
☐Brandon LeLeux #28 (L)
District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. F (Select 1)
NOTICE: This ballot item is in only part of the parish; depending on your address, you might not be eligible to vote on this item. If you need further information, contact your Registrar of Voters.
☐Natalie Broussard #75 (R)
☐Anthony "Tony" Saleme #76 (R)
☐Keith E. Thibodeaux #77 (R)
District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. H (Select 1)
☐"Alicia" Butler #72 (D)
☐Roger P. Hamilton, Jr. #73 (I)
☐Thailund "Tai" Porter-Green #74 (D)
District Attorney 16th Judicial District Court (Select 1)
☐"Bo" Duhe #78 (R)
☐Lori Landry #79 (D)
City Marshal City Court, City of Jeanerette (Select 1)
NOTICE: This ballot item is only for voters registered in the city of Jeanerette; depending on your address, you might not be eligible to vote on this item. If you need further information, contact your Registrar of Voters.
☐Fernest "Pac Man" Martin #80 (D)
☐Terrance "Big Moe" Moore #81 (D)
☐Samuel Wise, III #82 (D)
City Marshal City Court, City of New Iberia (Select 1)
NOTICE: This ballot item is only for voters registered in the city of New Iberia; depending on your address, you might not be eligible to vote on this item. If you need further information, contact your Registrar of Voters.
☐Brett Lang #83 (NP)
☐"Tony" Migues #84 (R)
☐Corey Porter #85 (D)
Council Member at Large, City of New Iberia (Select 1)
NOTICE: This ballot item is only for voters registered in the city of New Iberia; depending on your address, you might not be eligible to vote on this item. If you need further information, contact your Registrar of Voters.
☐Ricky Gonsoulin #90 (R)
☐David Merrill #91 (D)
☐Paul Schexnayder #92 (I)
Council Member District 2, City of New Iberia (Select 1)
NOTICE: This ballot item is only for voters registered in Council District 2 of the city of New Iberia; depending on your address, you might not be eligible to vote on this item. If you need further information, contact your Registrar of Voters.
☐Marlon "Marlo" Lewis #93 (D)
☐Benjamin T. Meyers #94 (I)
Council Member District 4, City of New Iberia (Select 1)
NOTICE: This ballot item is only for voters registered in Council District 4 of the city of New Iberia; depending on your address, you might not be eligible to vote on this item. If you need further information, contact your Registrar of Voters.
☐Deidre Ledbetter #95 (D)
☐Robert "Bob" Titus, II #96 (I)
Council Member District 5, City of New Iberia (Select 1)
NOTICE: This ballot item is only for voters registered in Council District 5 of the city of New Iberia; depending on your address, you might not be eligible to vote on this item. If you need further information, contact your Registrar of Voters.
☐Sherry Guidry #97 (D)
☐"Deedy" Johnson-Reid #98 (D)
Constitutional amendments:
CA NO. 1 (ACT 447, 2019 - HB 425) - Relating to Declaring There Is No Right to and No Funding of Abortion in the Louisiana Constitution (Select 1)
☐YES
☐NO
CA NO. 2 (ACT 368 - HB 360) - Amends Determination of Fair Market Value of Oil or Gas Well (Select 1)
☐YES
☐NO
CA NO. 3 (Act 367 - HB 267) - Amends Use of Budget Stabilization Fund (Select 1)
☐YES
☐NO
CA NO. 4 (ACT 366 - HB 464) - Limits Expenditure Limit for State General Fund (Select 1)
☐YES
☐NO
CA NO. 5 (ACT 370 - SB 272) - Authorizes Cooperative Endeavor Tax Exemptions (Select 1)
☐YES
☐NO
CA NO. 6 (ACT 369 - HB 525) - Increases Income Limit for Homestead Exemption Special Assessment Level (Select 1)
☐YES
☐NO
CA NO. 7 (ACT 38, 1st ES - SB 12) - Creates Louisiana Unclaimed Property Permanent Trust Fund (Select 1)
☐YES
☐NO
Parishwide item:
Sports Wagering - Authorize Sports Wagering Activities - Act 215, 2020 (Select 1)
☐YES
☐NO