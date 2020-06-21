The 18 to 29 age group has taken the lead as the demographic group with the most identified cases of COVID-19 in the state, according to the Louisiana Department of Health’s Sunday update.
That bump came as the department put out notices that there were large numbers of infections coming from the Tigerland section of Baton Rouge, a bar and entertainment district adjacent to Louisiana State University. It also follows a report that 30 LSU football players were in quarantine.
Overall, LDH reported 49,778 identified cases of COVID-19 Sunday, an increase of 393, or 0.8 percent, from Saturday’s total of 49,385.
The state cumulative tally of COVID-19 deaths rose by one, going from 2,992 in Saturday’s report to 2,993 on Sunday. That rise represents an increase of 0.03 percent. As of Monday, 112 of those deaths were still considered probable COVID-19 fatalities pending final testing. The number of probable deaths attributed to COVID-19 is updated each week on Monday.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 rose by 15, to 589. The number of patients statewide on ventilators dropped by four, to 693. In District 4, which covers Acadiana, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by seven, to 64, with the number of patients on ventilators rising by one, to seven.
St. Martin Parish’s number of identified cases rose by 31, to 514, with 7,128 tests performed. The LDH incidence map shows that from June 4 to June 10, the parish had 72.73 cases reported per 100,000 population. The number of deaths remained at 28.
In Iberia Parish, the number of cases rose by four, to 469. The number of deaths remained at 42, with 6,900 tests performed in the parish. The LDH incidence map shows that from June 4 to June 10 the parish had 23.96 cases reported per 100,000 population.
In St. Mary Parish, the total cases rose by six, to 384, after 4,792 tests. The number of COVID-19 deaths remained at 35. The LDH incidence map shows that from June 4 to June 10 the parish had 28.13 cases reported per 100,000 population.
In Lafayette Parish, the reported case count rose by 32 to 1,396 Sunday. The number of deaths remained at 33. There have been 32,178 tests reported in the parish. The LDH incidence map shows that from June 4 to June 10, the parish had 81.97 cases reported per 100,000 population.
The number of cases in Jefferson Parish was reported up 34, at 8,681 on Sunday, compared to a rise of 27, to 7,518 cases, in Orleans Parish. Jefferson Parish’s testing has been more aggressive than that in Orleans — 71,467 tests in Jefferson compared to 63,644 in Orleans.
The more urban Orleans Parish has seen 52 more deaths than its suburban neighbor. Orleans Parish reported deaths remained at 529. Deaths in Jefferson remained at 477 fatalities. The LDH incidence map shows that from June 4 to June 10, Jefferson Parish had 56.68 cases reported per 100,000 population. In Orleans, that number was 28.13 per 100,000.
The 18 to 29 age group had 8,334 cases Sunday, a jump of 131 from 8,203 cases on Saturday, to make it the demographic group with the largest number of identified cases. The number of deaths reported in the group remained at 10.
The number of COVID-19 cases identified in the 50-59 age range rose to 8,263, including 263 fatalities, followed closely by the 30-39 age group, with 8,087 cases and 53 deaths. In the 40 to 49 age group, the number of cases has risen to 7,996 with 109 deaths reported.
The 70 and above group case count rose to 7,865. The number of deaths in that group remained at 2,022 — still the largest number of fatalities for any age group by far, more than the number of deaths in all other groups combined and two-thirds of the total COVID-19 attributed deaths in the state.
In the 60 to 69 age group, there were 6,866 cases reported and 533 deaths. This age group has the second-highest number of deaths, behind only the 70 and above demographic group.
The under 18 group, the smallest demographic segment, had 2,153 cases total, with three deaths reported.
Louisiana has performed more than 600,000 COVID-19 tests so far. The state’s reference laboratory has performed 30,941 COVID-19 tests. Commercial labs have contributed 579,871, for a total of 610,812 tests.
By gender, the state’s daily report shows women making up the largest part — 56 percent — of the identified COVID-19 cases in the state, with men comprising 42 percent and the other two percent identified as unknown or other. On the other hand, the COVID-19 deaths are predominantly among men, 53 percent to 47 percent for women.
The number of presumed recovered cases, as of June 14, rose to 37,017. In order to be considered recovered, a living patient must either be out of the hospital and 14 days past a positive test result, or 21 days past a positive test date if their hospitalization status is unknown. As with the number of probable fatalities, that statistic is scheduled to be updated weekly, on Monday.
The breakdown of COVID-19 fatalities by ethnicity and race showed some change last week, with the percentage of those deaths in the black community making up more than half of all cases.
Initially, LDH reported that 70 percent of all COVID-19 deaths in the state were in the black community. That number has since hovered in the mid-to-high 50-percent range. It was at 53.22 percent Monday, with Caucasian victims making up 44.88 percent of all cases. Other races identified include Asian at 0.76 percent, other at 0.59 percent, unknown at 0.28 percent, Native American/Alaska Native at 0.10 percent and Native Hawaiin/Pacific Islander at 0.08 percent. That data is only reported once a week.
The number is still disproportionate to the demographics of the state’s population. African Americans make up about 40 percent of Louisiana’s populace.
The top three underlying conditions among COVID-19 deaths in the latest report were hypertension (59.05 percent), diabetes (36.5 percent), and cardiac disease (20.13 percent).
Other factors included chronic kidney disease (19.65 percent), obesity (19.17 percent), congestive heart failure (13.37 percent), pulmonary issues (11.75 percent), neurological disorders (11.44 percent), cancer (7.38 percent), and asthma (4.14 percent).