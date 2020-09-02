The University of Louisiana at Lafayette will report positive COVID-19 cases via a public dashboard that launched Wednesday.
According to a press release from the university, it will be updated by 5 p.m. daily to reflect positive, documented cases confirmed the previous day. Cases reported between Friday and Sunday will be posted on the following Monday.
UL Lafayette created the dashboard “in the interest of transparency and accuracy,” said Dr. Jaimie Hebert, provost and vice president for Academic Affairs.
Hebert co-chaired the Ragin’ Cajun Resiliency Plan Task Force. The panel of administrators, students, faculty and staff members worked throughout the summer to establish guidelines for the safe resumption of on-campus courses, residential life and activities this fall.
“The task force’s work was driven by one priority: the wellbeing of every member of the University family,” Hebert said. “The creation of the COVID-19 dashboard reflects that same priority.
“Collecting this data – and releasing it daily in an accurate and transparent way – is another step we’re taking to keep our community informed and safe.”