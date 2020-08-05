Teche Area parishes saw a drop in the two-week incidence report numbers released Wednesday, but none are even close to the 100 positive tests per 100,000 population target, according to the latest Louisiana Department of Health update.
On Wednesday, LDH reported 125,943 cases of COVID-19, an increase of 1,482, or 0.38 percent, from Tuesday’s running total of 124,461. Over the last week, the state’s number of identified infections grew 11.7 percent, from 112,773 last Wednesday.
Statewide, hospitalizations due to the disease dropped by 16, or 0.03 percent, since Tuesday, with 1,471 hospitalizations reported. Of those, 223 patients were on ventilators, a decrease of 17, or 7.1 percent, from 240 on Tuesday.
For perspective, the hospitalizations statewide previously peaked at 1,991 on April 12, with ventilator usage peaking at 571 on April 4.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Region 4, which covers Acadiana, popped up by one overnight, from 244 on Tuesday to 245 Wednesday. The number of patients on ventilators dropped by three, to 43.
Both of those numbers eclipse the high points from earlier in the coronavirus outbreak. Previously, Region 4’s COVID-19 related hospitalizations had peaked on April 10, at 125, with ventilator use peaking on April 12 at 37.
The intensive care bed occupancy rate in Region 4 dipped Wednesday to 81.9 percent, with 145 rooms occupied and 32 ICU beds still available. The total number of ICU beds dropped by six, to 177.
Wednesday’s report also showed that 1,286 of the hospital beds in the region — 75.16 percent — are occupied with 425 available, an increase from 73.78 percent Tuesday. The total number of reported beds rose by six, to 1,711.
The number of deaths from COVID-19 in Louisiana rose to 3,978 on Wednesday. That rise represents an increase of 41, or 1.04 percent, from Tuesday’s total of 3,937. The average age of fatal patients is 74, the median age 77. As of August 5, 118 of those deaths were still considered probable COVID-19 fatalities pending final testing. The number of probable deaths attributed to COVID-19 is updated each week on Wednesday.
In Iberia Parish, the number of cases rose by four, to 2,412. The number of deaths rose by three, to 69, with 20,323 tests performed in the parish. The LDH incidence map update showed that from July 16 to July 29 the parish had the second-highest incidence rate in the state, with 741.46 cases reported per 100,000 population, down from 795 per 100,000 in the mid-July update.
St. Martin Parish’s number of identified cases were up by 10, to 1,590, with 17,638 tests performed. The LDH incidence map shows that from July 16 to July 29, the parish had 412.15 cases reported per 100,000 population, a drop from 635 per 100,000 in the last update. The number of deaths rose by one, to 43.
In St. Mary Parish, the total cases rose by seven, to 1,511, after 11,863 tests. The number of COVID-19 deaths rose by two, to 51. The LDH incidence map shows that from July 16 to July 29 the parish had 606.74 cases reported per 100,000 population, down from 874.
In Lafayette Parish, the case count rose from 7,280 on Tuesday to 7,344 Wednesday, an increase of 64 cases, or 0.88 percent. The number of deaths rose by two, to 89. The number of tests in the parish rose to 101,330 on Wednesday. The LDH incidence map shows that from July 16 to July 29, the parish had 577.47 cases reported per 100,000 population, down from 699 on July 15.
The number of cases in Jefferson Parish rose by 119 to 14,914 on Wednesday, compared to a rise of 100, to 10,526, in Orleans Parish. Jefferson Parish’s testing has been more aggressive than that in Orleans — 141,551 tests in Jefferson compared to 129,102 in Orleans.
Despite lower case numbers, the more urban Orleans Parish has seen 40 more deaths than its suburban neighbor. Orleans Parish deaths remained at 560 for a fourth day. In Jefferson Parish, the total number of deaths rose by two, to 520. The LDH incidence map shows that from July 16 to July 29, Jefferson Parish had 415.16 cases reported per 100,000 population, a drop of 40. In Orleans, that number was 226.59 per 100,000, down from 273.
When compared by age group, the cases in the 18 to 29 demographic rose to 27,828 Wednesday. It is the demographic group with the largest number of identified cases by far. The number of deaths reported in the group remained at 18.
The number of COVID-19 cases identified in the 30 to 39 age group was at 20,808, with 72 deaths, followed closely by the 40 to 49 age group, with 19,010 cases and 137 deaths, and the 50-59 age range with 18,380 cases, including 345 fatalities reported.
The 70 and above group case count was at 14,742. The number of deaths in that group rose by 30, to 2,696 — still the largest number of fatalities for any age group by far, more than the number of deaths in all other groups combined and two-thirds of the total COVID-19 attributed deaths in the state.
In the 60 to 69 age group, there were 14,322 cases reported and 706 deaths. This age group has the second-highest number of deaths, behind only the 70 and above demographic group.
The under 18 group, the smallest demographic segment, had 10,668 cases total and four reported deaths.
Labs in Louisiana have processed 1,469,867 COVID-19 tests so far.
By gender, the state’s daily report shows women making up the largest part — 56 percent — of the identified COVID-19 cases in the state, with men comprising 43 percent and the other one percent identified as unknown or other. On the other hand, the COVID-19 deaths are predominantly among men, 52 percent to 48 percent for women.
The number of presumed recovered cases, as of August 3, rose to 89,083. In order to be considered recovered, a living patient must either be out of the hospital and 14 days past a positive test result, or 21 days past a positive test date if their hospitalization status is unknown.