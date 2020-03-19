The Louisiana Department of Health has confirmed two additional deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 10, eight of them in Orleans Parish.
The deaths of a 44-year-old Orleans Parish resident with underlying medical conditions and a 91-year-old resident of Lambeth House were reported today, according to a press release from LDH.
The first two deaths from the disease occurred last week in New Orleans. Both victims were patients in their 50s with underlying conditions at Touro Infirmary in New Orleans. The next four victims were all residents of Lambeth House, the location of the only known cluster of COVID-19 cases in Louisiana. Those patients were all over 80 years old.
The first patient to die from COVID-19 outside Orleans Parish was a 72-year-old individual from Jefferson Parish who died Wednesday.
The eighth death from the virus was a 60-year-old individual who was a St. James Parish resident, the first fatality outside the greater New Orleans area.