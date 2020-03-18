Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory held a late-night press conference Wednesday to announce that two Lafayette residents tested positive for coronavirus Wednesday evening.
"We knew this moment was coming," Guillory said. "We knew it was coming and we are prepared."
Very little information was available. Although Dr. Tina Stefanski, regional medical director for the Louisiana Department of Health, was on hand for the press conference and was peppered with questions, she did not release any details.
“This is the protocol we follow for every infectious disease,” Stefanski said. “This is actually more information than we would usually give.”
She did say that the two individuals were not being treated in a Lafayette hospital.
“They are not currently in an inpatient facility,” she said.
Stefanski also noted that, for now at least, the virus does not seem to have reached a community spread state, as it has is New Orleans.
"We have two cases," Stefanski said. "There is no ongoing community spread in Lafayette Parish at this point."
Drive-through testing began today in Lafayette. Stefanski said hundreds of samples have been taken and are pending, which could give a better picture of the coronavirus status in Lafayette.