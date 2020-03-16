A third person has died as a result of the coronavirus pandemic in Louisiana, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
During his daily briefing Monday evening, Gov. John Bel Edwards said the latest victim is an 84-year-old person who had resided at a New Orleans retirement home.
The number of coronavirus cases identified in Louisiana rose by 22 Monday, according to the latest figures from the state Department of Health.
As of the Louisiana Department of Health's 5:30 p.m. report, the state now has 136 patients who have tested positive for the coronavirus. That is up from 114 Monday morning and 103 from Sunday evening.
The two previous fatalities in the state from the virus were both patients in their 50s from New Orleans who had underlying conditions along with COVID-19.
The state reference laboratory performed 90 new tests for the coronavirus overnight, rising to 374 since Sunday afternoon's report of 284. The Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta has verified that the state's reference laboratory's work can be trusted, so state tests are now taken as positive results rather than presumptive positive.
Edwards also instituted more stringent standards for social distancing, including the closure of casinos and bars and the elimination of sit-down dining at restaurants, allowing only take out or delivery.
“More aggressive steps are necessary to fight the spread of COVID-19 across Louisiana. Following additional guidance from the CDC, gatherings of more than 50 people are no longer permitted, bars and casinos must close and restaurants will only be able to offer take out or delivery,” Gov. Edwards said. “These limitations were difficult to make, but they are necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19, protect the health of Louisianans and flatten the curve.”
Orleans Parish still claims the bulk of the cases in the state, with 95. Jefferson Parish has 20 and St. Tammany six, with Caddo and St. Charles now reporting three cases each and Lafourche, St. Bernard and Terrebonne each reporting two. St. John the Baptist and Bossier parishes are still reporting one case each.
Ascension Parish has reported its first case of coronavirus Monday, making 11 parishes with a case currently reported.
The breakdown of cases by parish of the patient's residence is as follows:
Ascension - 1 case
Bossier - 1 case
Caddo - 3 cases
Jefferson - 20 cases
Lafourche - 2 case
Orleans - 95 cases
St. Bernard - 2 case
St. Charles - 3 cases
St. John the Baptist - 1 case
St. Tammany - 6 cases
Terrebonne - 2 cases
The next update from the Louisiana Department of Health is expected at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.