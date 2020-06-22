Multiple COVID-19 testing sites will be open this week across the Teche Area.
On Tuesday, the site Department of Health will operate a testing event at Loreauville Park, 601 Ed Broussard Road in Loreauville.
On Wednesday and Thursday, the testing unit will set up its operation in Jeanerette City Park, 1603 Tarleton Road in Jeanerette.
Those sites will be open for testing from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m.
Two other test sites will be operating Wednesday.
In New Iberia, the Iberia Medical Center will operate a outdoor screening test site from 9 a.m. until noon at Alleman’s Grocery, 4718 Bull Island Road. Walk-ups will be eligible for testing. Tests are advised not to take Ibuprofen or Advil the morning of their screening and should also bring their ID and insurance card.
In St. Martinville, Lafayette General Health will operate a drive-through testing site from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Magnolia Park on State Road 736. Those seeking to be tested should bring their ID, insurance information and ink pen. The testing is limited to four people per vehicle.