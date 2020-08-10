The Louisiana Department of Health reports that its daily update of COVID-19 cases and tests may be incomplete today due to missing data.
A note on the LDH COVID-19 dashboard said “laboratory reporting appears to be incomplete, potentially affecting case and test counts.”
The noon update Monday put the state’s identified cases at 131,961, an increase of only 562 from Sunday’s total of 131,399. The state also reported fewer than 7,500 new tests.
By comparison, the state reported 1,500 new cases and 20,030 tests on Friday.
According to LDH, technical staff are investigating the issue.
In Monday’s report, hospitalizations due to the disease dropped by one, to 1,382. The number of patients on ventilators rose by five, or 2.38 percent, to 215 .
For perspective, the hospitalizations statewide previously peaked at 1,991 on April 12, with ventilator usage peaking at 571 on April 4.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Region 4, which covers Acadiana, dropped by seven Monday, from 230 to 223. The number of patients on ventilators rose by one, to 37.
Previously, Region 4’s COVID-19 related hospitalizations had peaked on April 10, at 125.
The intensive care bed occupancy rate in Region 4 dropped Monday to 84.09 percent, with 148 rooms occupied and 28 ICU beds still available. The total number of ICU beds remained at 176.
Monday’s report also showed that 1,214 of the hospital beds in Region 4 — 71.4 percent — are occupied with 485 available, unchanged from Sunday’s update. The total number of reported beds remained at 1,699.
The number of deaths from COVID-19 in Louisiana rose to 4,169 on Monday. That rise represents an increase of 24, or 0.58 percent, from Sunday’s total of 4,145. The average age of fatal patients is 74, the median age 77. As of August 5, 118 of those deaths were still considered probable COVID-19 fatalities pending final testing. The number of probable deaths attributed to COVID-19 is updated each week on Wednesday.
In Iberia Parish, the incomplete report showed the number of cases rose by seven to 2,539. The number of deaths remained at 72, with 21,495 tests performed in the parish. The LDH incidence map update showed that from July 16 to July 29 the parish had the second-highest incidence rate in the state, with 741.46 cases reported per 100,000 population, down from 795 per 100,000 in the mid-July update.
St. Martin Parish’s number of identified cases were up by three, to 1,714, with 18,357 tests performed. The LDH incidence map shows that from July 16 to July 29, the parish had 412.15 cases reported per 100,000 population, a drop from 635 per 100,000 in the last update. The number of deaths rose by one, to 46.
In St. Mary Parish, the total cases rose by 14, to 1,611, after 12,555 tests. The number of COVID-19 deaths rose by one, to 55. The LDH incidence map shows that from July 16 to July 29 the parish had 606.74 cases reported per 100,000 population, down from 874.
In Lafayette Parish, the case count rose from 7,628 on Sunday to 7,643 Monday, an increase of 15 cases. The number of deaths rose by three, to 96. The number of tests in the parish rose to 105,012 on Monday. The LDH incidence map shows that from July 16 to July 29, the parish had 577.47 cases reported per 100,000 population, down from 699 on July 15.
The number of cases in Jefferson Parish rose by 71 to 15,350 on Monday, compared to a rise of 33, to 10,768, in Orleans Parish. Jefferson Parish’s testing has been more aggressive than that in Orleans — 148,684 tests in Jefferson compared to 136,480 in Orleans.
Despite lower case numbers, the more urban Orleans Parish has seen 33 more deaths than its suburban neighbor. Orleans Parish deaths remained at 562. In Jefferson Parish, the total number of deaths remained at 529. The LDH incidence map shows that from July 16 to July 29, Jefferson Parish had 415.16 cases reported per 100,000 population, a drop of 40. In Orleans, that number was 226.59 per 100,000, down from 273.
When compared by age group, the cases in the 18 to 29 demographic rose to 29,063 Monday. It is the demographic group with the largest number of identified cases by far. The number of deaths reported in the group remained at 19.
The number of COVID-19 cases identified in the 30 to 39 age group was at 21,826 with 74 deaths, followed closely by the 40 to 49 age group, with 19,906 cases and 147 deaths, and the 50-59 age range with 19,257 cases, including 356 fatalities reported.
The 70 and above group case count was at 15,333. The number of deaths in that group rose by 18, to 2,826 — still the largest number of fatalities for any age group by far, more than the number of deaths in all other groups combined and two-thirds of the total COVID-19 attributed deaths in the state.
In the 60 to 69 age group, there were 15,006 cases reported and 743 deaths. This age group has the second-highest number of deaths, behind only the 70 and above demographic group.
The under 18 group, the smallest demographic segment, had 11,382 cases total and four reported deaths.
According to the partial report, labs in Louisiana have processed at least 1,547,933 COVID-19 tests so far.
By gender, the state’s daily report shows women making up the largest part — 56 percent — of the identified COVID-19 cases in the state, with men comprising 43 percent and the other one percent identified as unknown or other. On the other hand, the COVID-19 deaths are predominantly among men, 52 percent to 48 percent for women.
The number of presumed recovered cases, as of August 3, rose to 89,083. In order to be considered recovered, a living patient must either be out of the hospital and 14 days past a positive test result, or 21 days past a positive test date if their hospitalization status is unknown.