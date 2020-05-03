The Louisiana Department of Health showed 200 new cases of COVID-19 in its Sunday update, bringing the state’s total identified cases to 29,340.
The state tally of COVID-19 deaths increased by 19 Sunday, going from 1,950 on Saturday to 1,969 in the current update.
As of last Monday’s update, 43 of those deaths were still considered probable COVID-19 fatalities pending final testing. That number is updated once a week.
In Iberia Parish, the total number of cases rose by two, from 265 to 267 based on 2,340 tests. The number of deaths increased as well, from 22 to 23.
In St. Martin Parish, the number of known cases remained at 244 with 1,904 tests performed. The number of deaths also held steady at 18.
St. Mary Parish saw an increase of six cases, from 199 to 205, after 1,179 tests. The number of COVID-19 deaths in the parish remained at 23.
In Lafayette Parish, the case count rose by 11 to 466. The fatality count remained at 20. There have been 8,976 tests performed in the parish.
Orleans Parish cases rose by 14 to 6,538, with 24,970 tests performed there. The total number of cases in neighboring Jefferson Parish rose by 26 to reach 6,388 based on 25,048 tests. Deaths in Orleans Parish, however, continue to outstrip those in suburban Jefferson. Orleans Parish deaths rose by two, to 441 overnight. Jefferson also added two new fatalities, bringing the total to 371.
The current number of Louisiana COVID-19 cases identified in the 50-59 age range, the largest group of confirmed cases, rose to 5,635 — including 175 fatalities.
The 70 and above group case count rose to 5,339 cases. The number of deaths in that group rose by 11 to 1,324 — still the largest number of fatalities for any age group by far, more than the number of deaths in all other groups combined.
In the 40 to 49 age group, the number of cases has risen to 5,032 with 71 deaths reported. In the 60 to 69 age group, there were 4,884 cases reported and 354 deaths.
There were 4,668 identified cases in the 30-39 age group, and 36 deaths. The 18 to 29 age group had 3,391 cases and eight reported deaths. The under 18 group had 391 cases total, with one death reported.
The state reference lab has processed 8,351 COVID-19 tests so far. There have been 167,809 tests processed through commercial labs.
The number of patients statewide on ventilators rose by five to 213 Sunday, up from 208. The overall number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients dropped by 15, to 1,530.
By gender, the state’s daily report shows women making up the largest part — 56 percent — of the identified COVID-19 cases in the state, with men comprising 40 percent and the other four percent identified as unknown or other.
In its last assisted living facility data update Wednesday, COVID-19 cases were reported among residents of 156 of the state’s 279 nursing homes and 74 of the state’s other assisted living facilities, for a total of 230 of the 436 licensed facilities in the state.
By resident, 2,780 nursing home residents and 361 other residents have been reported as having COVID-19, for a total of 3,141. That is a 7.68 percent increase over the previous total of 2,917 residents on Monday.
That number includes 637 deaths, 590 in nursing homes and 47 in other facilities and accounts for more than a third of the state’s overall deaths. That is a 16 percent increase from the 401 deaths reported Monday.
The reporting lacks details regarding the location of the affected facilities, especially those where clusters of cases are identified.
As far as staff is concerned, LDH does not track the occupations of those who are deemed positive for COVID-19, so there is no information on how many healthcare workers at the state’s nursing homes may be infected.
LDH updates the number of residents who are confirmed to have COVID-19 and the number of deaths among these residents on Mondays and Wednesdays.
The number of presumed recovered cases, updated weekly, rose last Monday to 17,303. In order to be considered recovered, a living patient must either be out of the hospital and 14 days past a positive test result, or 21 days past a positive test date if their hospitalization status is unknown.
The breakdown of COVID-19 fatalities by ethnicity and race showed some change lat week, with the percentage of those deaths in the black community rising, but not to the point it had been three weeks ago.
Initially, LDH reported that 70 percent of all COVID-19 deaths in the state were in the black community. That number dropped to 59 percent, then 56 percent last week. In this week’s update, the number notched slightly higher, to 58.28 percent. That data is only reported once a week.
The number is still disproportionate to the demographics of the state’s population. African Americans make up about 40 percent of Louisiana’s populace.
The top three underlying conditions among COVID-19 deaths in the latest report were hypertension (55.28 percent), diabetes (34.35 percent) and chronic kidney disease (19.74 percent). Other factors included obesity (18.36 percent), cardiac disease (18.43 percent), pulmonary issues (11.68 percent), congestive heart failure (10.74 percent), cancer (7.75 percent), neurological disorders (7.81 percent), and asthma (3.62 percent).