Louisiana added 3,500 COVID-19 cases since Friday as hospitalizations and hospital occupancy continued to drop, according to the latest Louisiana Department of Health update.
On Sunday, LDH reported 119,747 cases of COVID-19, an increase of 3,467, or 2.98 percent, from Friday’s running total of 116,280. Over the last week, the state’s number of identified infections grew 11.31 percent, from 107,574 last Sunday.
The LDH suspended updating its COVID-19 dashboard on Saturdays last month. It has also not updated its two-week incidence tracking map since mid July.
Statewide, hospitalizations due to the disease dropped by 12, or 0.78 percent, since Friday. There were 1,534 hospitalizations reported Sunday.
As of Sunday, 221 of those patients were on ventilators, a decrease of one, or 0.45 percent, from 222 on Friday.
For perspective, the hospitalizations statewide previously peaked at 1,991 on April 12, with ventilator usage peaking at 571 on April 4.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Region 4, which covers Acadiana, dropped steadily over the weekend, from 276 on Friday to 268 Saturday, and then to 258 Sunday. The number of patients on ventilators has remained unchanged since Friday, at 51.
Both of those numbers eclipse the high points from earlier in the coronavirus outbreak. Previously, Region 4’s COVID-19 related hospitalizations had peaked on April 10, at 125, with ventilator use peaking on April 12 at 37.
The intensive care bed occupancy rate in Region 4 dropped slightly Sunday to 82.12 percent, with 147 rooms occupied and 32 ICU beds still available. The total number of ICU beds dropped by two, to 179.
Thursday’s report also showed that 1,212 of the hospital beds in the region — 71.5 percent — are occupied with 482 available, a decrease from 75.24 percent Friday. The total number of reported beds dropped by 22, to 1,694.
Statewide, the number of deaths rose to 3,893 on Sunday. That rise represents an increase of 58, or 1.5 percent, from Friday’s total of 3,835. The average age of fatal patients is 74, the median age 76. As of July 29, 114 of those deaths were still considered probable COVID-19 fatalities pending final testing. The number of probable deaths attributed to COVID-19 is updated each week on Wednesday.
In Iberia Parish, the number of cases rose by 58, to 2,218. The number of deaths rose by one, to 63, with 18,135 tests performed in the parish. The LDH incidence map shows that from July 2 to July 15 the parish had the second-highest incidence rate in the state, with 795.03 cases reported per 100,000 population.
St. Martin Parish’s number of identified cases were up by 33, to 1,501, with 16,246 tests performed. The LDH incidence map shows that from July 2 to July 15, the parish had 635.94 cases reported per 100,000 population. The number of deaths remained at 42.
In St. Mary Parish, the total cases rose by 53, to 1,434, after 11,184 tests. The number of COVID-19 deaths rose by one, to 49. The LDH incidence map shows that from July 2 to July 15 the parish had 873.95 cases reported per 100,000 population.
In Lafayette Parish, the reported case count rose from 6,155 on Friday to 6,350 Sunday, an increase of 195 cases, or 3.16 percent. The number of deaths rose by two, to 86. There have been 78,129 tests reported in the parish.The LDH incidence map shows that from July 2 to July 15, the parish had 698.98 cases reported per 100,000 population.
The number of cases in Jefferson Parish rose by 398 to 14,453 on Sunday, compared to a rise of 129, to 10,384, in Orleans Parish. Jefferson Parish’s testing has been more aggressive than that in Orleans — 133,303 tests in Jefferson compared to 124,531 in Orleans.
Despite lower case numbers, the more urban Orleans Parish has seen 42 more deaths than its suburban neighbor. Orleans Parish deaths remained at 560. In Jefferson Parish, the total number of deaths rose by five, to 518. The LDH incidence map shows that from July 2 to July 15, Jefferson Parish had 455.71 cases reported per 100,000 population. In Orleans, that number was 273.14 per 100,000.
Statewide, the 18 to 29 age group total rose to 26,399 cases Sunday. It is the demographic group with the largest number of identified cases by far. The number of deaths reported in the group rose by one, to 16.
The number of COVID-19 cases identified in the 30 to 39 age group was at 19,697, with 70 deaths, followed closely by the 40 to 49 age group, with 18,062 cases and 136 deaths, and the 50-59 age range with 17,510 cases, including 338 fatalities reported.
The 70 and above group case count was at 14,104. The number of deaths in that group rose by 45, to 2,640 — still the largest number of fatalities for any age group by far, more than the number of deaths in all other groups combined and two-thirds of the total COVID-19 attributed deaths in the state.
In the 60 to 69 age group, there were 13,719 cases reported and 689 deaths. This age group has the second-highest number of deaths, behind only the 70 and above demographic group.
The under 18 group, the smallest demographic segment, had 10,072 cases total and four reported deaths.
Labs in Louisiana have processed 1,379,440 COVID-19 tests so far.
By gender, the state’s daily report shows women making up the largest part — 56 percent — of the identified COVID-19 cases in the state, with men comprising 43 percent and the other one percent identified as unknown or other. On the other hand, the COVID-19 deaths are predominantly among men, 52 percent to 48 percent for women.
The number of presumed recovered cases, as of July 27, rose to 74,246. In order to be considered recovered, a living patient must either be out of the hospital and 14 days past a positive test result, or 21 days past a positive test date if their hospitalization status is unknown.