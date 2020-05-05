The Louisiana Department of Health’s update Tuesday showed 323 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total identified cases to 29,996, a 1 percent increase.
The state tally of COVID-19 deaths increased by 51 Tuesday, going from 1,991 on Monday to 2,042 in the current update, an increase of 2.6 percent. As of Monday, 73 of those deaths were still considered probable COVID-19 fatalities pending final testing. That number is updated once a week.
In Iberia Parish, the total number of cases rose by four, from 270 to 274 based on 2,459 tests. The number of deaths remained at 23.
In St. Martin Parish, the number of known cases increased by three to 247 with 1,998 tests performed. The number of deaths rose by one, to 19.
St. Mary Parish saw an increase of three cases, from 209 to 212, after 1,262 tests. The number of COVID-19 deaths in the parish remained at 23.
In Lafayette Parish, the case count rose by five to 473. The fatality count remained at 20. There have been 9,577 tests performed in the parish.
Orleans Parish cases rose by 18 to 6,575, with 25,297 tests performed there. The total number of cases in neighboring Jefferson Parish rose by 65 to reach 6,491 based on 25,567 tests. Deaths in Orleans Parish, however, continue to outstrip those in suburban Jefferson. Orleans Parish deaths rose by six, to 453 overnight. Jefferson also added four new fatalities, bringing the total to 381.
The current number of Louisiana COVID-19 cases identified in the 50-59 age range, the largest group of confirmed cases, rose to 5,736 — including 177 fatalities.
The 70 and above group case count rose by 60 to 5,485 cases. The number of deaths in that group rose by 33 to 1,369 — still the largest number of fatalities for any age group by far, more than the number of deaths in all other groups combined and more than two-thirds of the total COVID-19 attributed deaths.
In the 40 to 49 age group, the number of cases has risen to 5,128 with 78 deaths reported. In the 60 to 69 age group, there were 4,984 cases reported and 372 deaths.
There were 4,763 identified cases in the 30-39 age group, and 37 deaths. The 18 to 29 age group had 3,488 cases and eight reported deaths. The under 18 group had 412 cases total, with one death reported.
The state reference lab has processed 8,616 COVID-19 tests so far. There have been 179,615 tests processed through commercial labs.
The number of patients statewide on ventilators dropped by 26 to 194 Tuesday, down from 220. The overall number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients rose by 10, to 1,512.
By gender, the state’s daily report shows women making up the largest part — 56 percent — of the identified COVID-19 cases in the state, with men comprising 40 percent and the other four percent identified as unknown or other.
The number of presumed recovered cases, as of May 2, rose to 20,316. In order to be considered recovered, a living patient must either be out of the hospital and 14 days past a positive test result, or 21 days past a positive test date if their hospitalization status is unknown.
In its assisted living facility data update Monday, LDH reported COVID-19 had spread to residents of 176 of the state’s 279 nursing homes and 87 of the state’s other assisted living facilities, for a total of 263 of the 436 licensed facilities in the state — 60 percent of the state’s licensed homes.
By resident, 3,133 nursing home residents and 417 other residents have been reported as having COVID-19, for a total of 3,141 3,550. That is a 13 percent increase over the previous total of 3,141 residents at last Wednesday’s update.
That number includes 738 deaths, 688 in nursing homes and 50 in other facilities, and accounts for nearly a third of the state’s overall deaths. It is a 16 percent increase from the 637 deaths reported Wednesday.
The reporting lacks details regarding the location of the affected facilities, especially those where clusters of cases are identified.
As far as staff is concerned, LDH does not track the occupations of those who are deemed positive for COVID-19, so there is no information on how many healthcare workers at the state’s nursing homes may be infected.
LDH updates the number of residents who are confirmed to have COVID-19 and the number of deaths among these residents on Mondays and Wednesdays.
The breakdown of COVID-19 fatalities by ethnicity and race showed some change last week, with the percentage of those deaths in the black community rising, but not to the point it had been a month ago.
Initially, LDH reported that 70 percent of all COVID-19 deaths in the state were in the black community. That number has since hovered in the high 50-percent range. It dropped to 59 percent, then 56 percent, then 58.28 percent. In this week’s update, the number notched slightly lower, to 57.4 percent. That data is only reported once a week.
The number is still disproportionate to the demographics of the state’s population. African Americans make up about 40 percent of Louisiana’s populace.
The top three underlying conditions among COVID-19 deaths in the latest report were hypertension (52.67 percent), diabetes (32.61 percent), and chronic kidney disease and cardiac disease tied at (18.44 percent). Other factors included obesity (17.42 percent), congestive heart failure (10.72 percent), pulmonary issues (10.56 percent), cancer (7.26 percent), neurological disorders (6.96 percent), and asthma (3.71 percent).