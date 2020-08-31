In its new case data Monday, the Louisiana Department of Health showed 148,193 identified COVID-19 infections so far, an increase of 324, or 0.22 percent, from Sunday’s total of 147,869.
That is the lowest number of new cases reported since the state had 311 cases on June 14, just after entering Phase 2.
The state added 4,039 new test results Monday, for a rough positivity rate of 8.02 percent. The number of tests given in recent weeks has dropped, to a seven-day average of 22.06 tests per 10,000 residents as of Aug. 26, the last day on which that data was updated. The positivity rate for those tests was 7.80 percent.
That testing rate is the lowest since June 13, when it was at 21.97 per 10,000 residents.
In Region 4, the Aug. 26 testing rate is slightly above the state average, at 22.38 tests per 10,000 residents. The percent positive of those tests for the week of Aug. 26 was 6.7 percent.
That is the lowest number of tests per 10,000 residents in the region since June 11, when it was at 21.95.
In Iberia Parish, the number of cases rose by four Monday to 2,715. The number of deaths remained at 87, with 26,399 tests performed in the parish. The LDH latest two-week incidence map update showed that the parish’s positive test rate has been cut in half, from 741.46 cases reported per 100,000 population on July 29 to 365.09 per 100,000 between July 30 and Aug. 12.
St. Martin Parish’s number of identified cases dropping by two, to 1,962, with 24,437 tests performed. The LDH two-week incidence map shows that from July 30 to Aug. 12 St. Martin Parish had 514.72 cases reported per 100,000 population, up from 412.15 per 100,000 in the last update. The number of deaths remained at 56.
In St. Mary Parish, the total cases rose by five, to 1,762, after 15,008 tests. The number of COVID-19 deaths rose by one, to 70. The LDH incidence map shows that from July 30 to Aug. 12 the parish had 446.02 cases reported per 100,000 population, down from 606.74.
In Lafayette Parish, the case count rose by 24, to 8,275 on Monday. The number of deaths rose by one, to 111. The number of tests in the parish rose to 117,114. The LDH incidence map shows that from July 30 to Aug. 12, the parish had 339.81 cases reported per 100,000 population, down from 577.47 on July 29.
The number of cases in Jefferson Parish rose by 23 to 16,461 on Monday, compared to a decrease of 980, to 11,514, in Orleans Parish. The latest data has testing in the two parishes at almost even, with 174,880 tests in Jefferson compared to 174,706 in Orleans.
Despite lower case numbers, the more urban Orleans Parish has seen 31 more deaths than its suburban neighbor. Orleans Parish deaths remained at 577. In Jefferson Parish, the total number of deaths rose by one, to 546. The LDH incidence map shows that from July 30 to Aug. 12, Jefferson Parish had 287.52 cases reported per 100,000 population, down from 415.16. In Orleans, that number was 156.01 per 100,000, down from 226.59.
The LDH reporting of data on hospitalizations due to the disease appears to now be running 24 hours behind. On Monday, the state reported 881 hospitalizations as of Sunday, a decrease of 21 from 902 Saturday. The number of patients on ventilators also decreased by 11, to 132 Sunday. That is down from 143 on Saturday.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Region 4, which covers Acadiana, dropped by 16 on Sunday, down from 132 on Saturday. The number of patients on ventilators Sunday remained at 17.
The intensive care bed occupancy rate in Region 4 was reported at 83.13 percent Monday, with 133 rooms occupied and 27 ICU beds still available. It is not clear, however, if that data represents Sunday’s occupancy or Monday totals. Emails to LDH questioning the current reporting of hospital data have not been answered yet. For whichever day the data applies, the total number of ICU beds rose by one, to 160.
Monday’s report also showed that the hospital bed occupancy in Region 4 was at 1,185 — 77.7 percent — of the region’s beds occupied on Saturday with 341 available. The total number of reported beds rose by six, to 1,526.
The number of deaths from COVID-19 in Louisiana rose to 4,787 Monday, up from 4,768 on Sunday. That rise represents an increase of 19, or 0.40 percent. The average age of fatal patients is 75, the median age 77. As of Aug. 26, 163 of those deaths were still considered probable COVID-19 fatalities pending final testing. The number of probable deaths attributed to COVID-19 is updated each week on Wednesday.
When compared by age group, the number of cases in the 18 to 29 demographic was at 32,327 Monday. It is the demographic group with the largest number of identified cases by far. The number of deaths reported in the group remained at 22.
The number of COVID-19 cases identified in the 30 to 39 age group was at 24,216, with 79 deaths, followed closely by the 40 to 49 age group, with 22,117 cases and 159 deaths, and the 50 to 59 age range with 21,611 cases, including 411 fatalities reported.
The 70 and above group case count was at 17,498. The number of deaths in that group rose by 18, to 3,254 — still the largest number of fatalities for any age group by far, more than the number of deaths in all other groups combined and more than two-thirds of the total COVID-19 attributed deaths in the state.
In the 60 to 69 age group, there were 16,987 cases reported and 858 deaths. This age group has the second-highest number of deaths, behind only the 70 and above demographic group.
The under 18 group, the smallest demographic segment, had 13,237 cases total and four reported deaths.
According to Monday’s update, labs in Louisiana have processed at least 1,872,789 COVID-19 tests so far.
The state has also started tracking probable cases, which is the number of individuals with a positive test detecting SARS-CoV-2 antigens. That number was 701 as of Aug. 26. According to an LDH spokesman, Individuals initially identified as having a positive antigen test who are later identified as having a positive confirmatory test will be removed from the probable case count and added to the cumulative case count.
By gender, the state’s daily report shows women making up the largest part — 56 percent — of the identified COVID-19 cases in the state, with men comprising 44 percent. On the other hand, the COVID-19 deaths are predominantly among men, 52 percent to 48 percent for women.
The number of presumed recovered cases, as of Aug. 24, rose to 127,918. In order to be considered recovered, a living patient must either be out of the hospital and 14 days past a positive test result, or 21 days past a positive test date if their hospitalization status is unknown.
For the first time since the Louisiana Department of Health launched its web dashboard to track coronavirus statistics, White victims made up the majority of the reported COVID-19 deaths in the state.
On Wednesday, the weekly update of fatalities by race showed the percentage of COVID-19 deaths among White victims climbed 0.5 percent.
Initially, LDH reported that 70 percent of all COVID-19 deaths in the state were in the Black community. That number has since dropped to 47.60 percent as of Aug. 26, while White victims now make up 51 percent of all fatal cases.
The category for victims of unknown race remained at 0.00 this week. The Native American/Alaskan Native data has reappeared on the dashboard, at 0.09 percent. The Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander category remained at 0.08 percent. Other races identified include Asian at 0.66 percent and other at 0.56 percent.
The number of Black deaths is still disproportionate to the demographics of the state’s population. African Americans make up about 40 percent of Louisiana’s populace.
That data is only reported once a week, updated on Wednesday.
The top three underlying conditions among COVID-19 deaths in the latest report were hypertension (55.19 percent), diabetes (34.42 percent), and cardiac disease (20.36 percent).
Other factors included chronic kidney disease (18.85 percent), obesity (17.63 percent), neurological disorders (16.90 percent), congestive heart failure (16.93 percent), pulmonary issues (11.75 percent), cancer (6.97 percent), and asthma (3.59 percent).