While everyone was focused on Gov. Edwards' press conference announcing a statewide mask requirement and the banning of on-premises consumption of alcohol in the state's bars, the Louisiana Department of Health changed its incidence rate map to cover a two-week period.
With the range expanded, Jefferson Davis Parish rose to the top, with 813.7 cases per 100,000 population. Iberia Parish was second, at 810.53, and Calcasieu in third with 766.6 cases per 100,000. Rounding out the top 10 are Madison, Acadia, Lafayette, St. Martin, Cameron, Catahoula and Terrebonne.
During his press conference Saturday afternoon, Edwards said that parishes could decide whether they wanted to keep the mask requirement in place if they met the White House standard of having less than 100 infections per 100,000 population over a two-week period.
Here's the two-week incidence rates for the parishes in Region 7:
Iberia - 810.53
Acadia - 681.78
Lafayette - 673.03
St. Martin - 622.89
Vermilion - 478.02
St. Landry - 467.59
Evangeline - 376.76
Here’s the listing, highest to lowest, of the two-week incidence rates for all of the state’s parishes:
Parish
Region
Incidence (per 100,000)
Jefferson Davis
5
813.75467
Iberia
4
810.532696
Calcasieu
5
766.572138
Madison
8
734.701192
Acadia
4
681.781637
Lafayette
4
673.031773
St. Martin
4
622.890286
Cameron
5
617.106774
Catahoula
6
520.399667
Terrebonne
3
499.004693
St. Mary
3
498.2521
East Carroll
8
483.160438
Vermilion
4
478.02106
St. Landry
4
467.594606
West Carroll
8
464.396285
Pointe Coupee
2
428.441203
Ouachita
8
422.074769
Allen
5
413.981644
St. James
3
408.803537
Livingston
9
408.405999
East Baton Rouge
2
404.121953
West Baton Rouge
2
401.104931
Franklin
8
396.904148
Caddo
7
395.600234
Avoyelles
6
383.075478
Tangipahoa
9
381.231452
Evangeline
4
376.760458
Lafourche
3
357.743464
Richland
8
356.576862
Jefferson
1
339.821818
Washington
9
332.746555
Bossier
7
329.441365
Ascension
2
311.216632
Sabine
7
307.92277
East Feliciana
2
300.4403
Assumption
3
295.964126
Rapides
6
294.113142
St. Tammany
9
292.897242
Beauregard
5
292.593885
Iberville
2
287.277284
Webster
7
268.055054
De Soto
7
262.428926
Vernon
6
261.972984
St. John the Baptist
3
247.776954
Union
8
246.305419
St. Charles
3
234.497627
St. Helena
9
233.87254
Bienville
7
232.942591
Winn
6
219.329277
Natchitoches
7
212.111022
Plaquemines
1
183.682187
Lincoln
8
182.218832
Orleans
1
171.60862
Morehouse
8
169.30467
La Salle
6
154.186499
Caldwell
8
150.60241
Claiborne
7
150.526844
Concordia
6
137.952177
St. Bernard
1
136.983369
Jackson
8
119.481826
Tensas
8
112.057373
Red River
7
94.3730093
Grant
6
93.4080598
West Feliciana
2
84.087969