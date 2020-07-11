Incidence rate map

After the Louisiana Department of Health updated its incidence rate report to cover a two-week period, the entire state turned red except for three parishes — ˝rant, Red River and West Feliciana.

While everyone was focused on Gov. Edwards' press conference announcing a statewide mask requirement and the banning of on-premises consumption of alcohol in the state's bars, the Louisiana Department of Health changed its incidence rate map to cover a two-week period.

With the range expanded, Jefferson Davis Parish rose to the top, with 813.7 cases per 100,000 population. Iberia Parish was second, at 810.53, and Calcasieu in third with 766.6 cases per 100,000. Rounding out the top 10 are Madison, Acadia, Lafayette, St. Martin, Cameron, Catahoula and Terrebonne.

During his press conference Saturday afternoon, Edwards said that parishes could decide whether they wanted to keep the mask requirement in place if they met the White House standard of having less than 100 infections per 100,000 population over a two-week period.

Here's the two-week incidence rates for the parishes in Region 7:

Iberia - 810.53

Acadia - 681.78

Lafayette - 673.03

St. Martin - 622.89

Vermilion - 478.02

St. Landry - 467.59

Evangeline - 376.76

Here’s the listing, highest to lowest, of the two-week incidence rates for all of the state’s parishes:

Parish

Region

Incidence (per 100,000)

Jefferson Davis

5

813.75467

Iberia

4

810.532696

Calcasieu

5

766.572138

Madison

8

734.701192

Acadia

4

681.781637

Lafayette

4

673.031773

St. Martin

4

622.890286

Cameron

5

617.106774

Catahoula

6

520.399667

Terrebonne

3

499.004693

St. Mary

3

498.2521

East Carroll

8

483.160438

Vermilion

4

478.02106

St. Landry

4

467.594606

West Carroll

8

464.396285

Pointe Coupee

2

428.441203

Ouachita

8

422.074769

Allen

5

413.981644

St. James

3

408.803537

Livingston

9

408.405999

East Baton Rouge

2

404.121953

West Baton Rouge

2

401.104931

Franklin

8

396.904148

Caddo

7

395.600234

Avoyelles

6

383.075478

Tangipahoa

9

381.231452

Evangeline

4

376.760458

Lafourche

3

357.743464

Richland

8

356.576862

Jefferson

1

339.821818

Washington

9

332.746555

Bossier

7

329.441365

Ascension

2

311.216632

Sabine

7

307.92277

East Feliciana

2

300.4403

Assumption

3

295.964126

Rapides

6

294.113142

St. Tammany

9

292.897242

Beauregard

5

292.593885

Iberville

2

287.277284

Webster

7

268.055054

De Soto

7

262.428926

Vernon

6

261.972984

St. John the Baptist

3

247.776954

Union

8

246.305419

St. Charles

3

234.497627

St. Helena

9

233.87254

Bienville

7

232.942591

Winn

6

219.329277

Natchitoches

7

212.111022

Plaquemines

1

183.682187

Lincoln

8

182.218832

Orleans

1

171.60862

Morehouse

8

169.30467

La Salle

6

154.186499

Caldwell

8

150.60241

Claiborne

7

150.526844

Concordia

6

137.952177

St. Bernard

1

136.983369

Jackson

8

119.481826

Tensas

8

112.057373

Red River

7

94.3730093

Grant

6

93.4080598

West Feliciana

2

84.087969

Dwayne Fatherree is the community editor for The Daily Iberian. He can be reached at dwayne.fatherree@daily-iberian.com.

