The morning update from the Louisiana Department of Health shows 33 COVID-19 patients in the state, up from 19 Thursday afternoon.
Presumptive positive cases in New Orleans rose from 15 to 23 overnight. Three cases have been identified in Jefferson Parish and two in St. Tammany. One case each has been identified in Caddo, Lafourche, St. Bernard, St. Charles and Terrebonne parishes.
Iberia Parish had been included on a list of "impacted" parishes on Thursday's report. The parish is no longer listed as impacted, because that category has been removed from the report.
As of Friday morning, there have been no reported cases in Iberia Parish.
The next expected update from LDH should be made around 5 p.m.