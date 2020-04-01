As of Wednesday, the Louisiana Department of Health has identified COVID-19 clusters in 47 of the state's 436 long-term care facilities.
The clusters are broken down by LDH regions. Most of the Acadiana area falls into Region IV, which does not currently have any identified clusters at long-term care facilities.
A cluster is identified as two or more cases that appear to be connected. All of the facilities on the list have been notified.
LDH updates the number of clusters every day at noon, relying on facilities for reporting up-to-date information.
A cluster is identified as two or more cases that appear to be connected. All of the facilities on the list have been notified.
LDH updates the number of clusters every day at noon, relying on facilities for reporting up-to-date information.
According to LDH, a cluster is not considered cleared until 28 days after the last positive test result is recorded.
Region 1
- Bayside Health
- Chateau de Notre Dame
- Chateau Living Center
- Good Samaritan Rehab and Nursing Center
- Inspired Living Kenner
- Jefferson Healthcare
- Jo Ellen Smith Living Center
- John Berchmans
- Lambeth House
- Marrero Health Care Center
- Metairie Healthcare
- Nouveau Marc
- Poydras Home
- River Palm Nursing and Rehab
- Riverbend Nursing and Rehab
- Saint Jude's Nursing Home
- Saint Martin's Manor
- St Anthony's Nursing Home
- St Francis Villa Assisted Living
- St Joseph of Harahan
- The Suites at Algiers Point
- Vista Shores Assisted Living
Region 2
- Chateau D'Ville Rehab and Retirement
- Flannery Oaks Guest House
- Haven’s Gateway Personal Care Facility Inc.
- Lakeview Manor Nursing Home
- Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation
- Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation of Port Allen
- Ollie Steele Burden Manor Nursing Home
- St. James Place - Highland Court Nursing Home
Region 3
- Chateau Saint James
- Luling Living Center
- Ormond Nursing and Care Center
- South East Louisiana Veterans Home
Region 6
- Colonial Nursing Home
- Evergreen Life Services
Region 7
- Brookdale Shreveport Assisted Living
- Montclair Park Assisted Living Center
- Vivian Healthcare Center
Region 8
- Cherry Ridge Skilled Nursing Facility
Region 9
- Belle Maison
- Forest Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
- Green Briar Community Care
- Guesthouse of Slidell Nursing Home
- Oak Park Village
- Pontchartrain Health Care
- St. Anthony's Gardens