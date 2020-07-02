The Louisiana Department of Health update Thursday had its second highest single-day tally of new cases, climbing 1,383 after a record-setting 2,083 new cases were added Wednesday.
Overall, LDH reported 61,561 newly identified cases of COVID-19 Thursday, an increase of 1,383, or 2.3 percent. That comes after Wednesday’s climb of 3.59 percent, to 60,178 cases.
This week, the state identified infections count is headed to finish in the double digits. As of Thursday, it has risen by 9.47 percent with three days to go.
The state cumulative tally of COVID-19 deaths rose by 17, going from 3,130 in Wednesday’s report to 3,147 on Thursday. That rise represents an increase of 0.54 percent. As of Monday, 108 of those deaths were still considered probable COVID-19 fatalities pending final testing. The number of probable deaths attributed to COVID-19 is updated each week on Monday.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 rose by 41, to 840, with 91 of those patients remaining on ventilators, an increase of seven. In District 4, which covers Acadiana, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 10, to 136, with the number of patients on ventilators rising by two, to 18.
Although there is not yet a shortage of hospital rooms or ventilators in Region 4, the patients currently occupying intensive care rooms inched higher, to 78 percent of capacity — 141 of 181 beds. Overall, 1,239 of the 1,733 available hospital beds in the region — 71.5 percent — are occupied.
St. Martin Parish’s number of identified cases rose by 23, to 750, with 9,724 tests performed. The LDH incidence map shows that from June 18 to June 24, the parish had 259.23 cases reported per 100,000 population. The number of deaths remained at 26.
In Iberia Parish, the number of cases rose by 44, to 792. The number of deaths remained at 44, with 9,351 tests performed in the parish. The LDH incidence map shows that from June 18 to June 24 the parish had 246.68 cases reported per 100,000 population.
In St. Mary Parish, the total cases rose by 25, to 514, after 6,140 tests. The number of COVID-19 deaths remained at 38. The LDH incidence map shows that from June 18 to June 24 the parish had 124.56 cases reported per 100,000 population.
In Lafayette Parish, the reported case count rose from 2,359 on Wednesday to 2,472 Thursday, an increase of 113 cases. The number of deaths increased by one, to 46. There have been 42,007 tests reported in the parish.The LDH incidence map shows that from June 18 to June 24, the parish had 207.18 cases reported per 100,000 population.
The number of cases in Jefferson Parish was at 9,712 on Thursday, an increase of 80, compared to an increase of 41, to 7,960 cases, in Orleans Parish. Jefferson Parish’s testing has been more aggressive than that in Orleans — 85,301 tests in Jefferson compared to 75,822 in Orleans.
The more urban Orleans Parish has seen 52 more deaths than its suburban neighbor. Orleans Parish deaths remained at 534 as of Thursday. In Jefferson Parish, one new death was reported, bringing the total fatalities there to 486. The LDH incidence map shows that from June 18 to June 24, Jefferson Parish had 134.55 cases reported per 100,000 population. In Orleans, that number was 63.94 per 100,000.
The 18 to 29 age group had 12,295 cases Thursday. It is the demographic group with the largest number of identified cases. The number of deaths reported in the group remained at 11.
The number of COVID-19 cases identified in the 30-39 age group was at 9,961, with 56 deaths, followed closely by the 50-59 age range with 9,564 cases, including 272 fatalities, and the 40 to 49 age group, with 9,547 cases and 110 deaths reported.
The 70 and above group case count was at 8,762. The number of deaths in that group rose by 11, to 2,138 — still the largest number of fatalities for any age group by far, more than the number of deaths in all other groups combined and two-thirds of the total COVID-19 attributed deaths in the state.
In the 60 to 69 age group, there were 7,793 cases reported and 557 deaths. This age group has the second-highest number of deaths, behind only the 70 and above demographic group.
The under 18 group, the smallest demographic segment, had 3,415 cases total, with three deaths reported.
Labs in Louisiana have performed more than three-quarters of a million COVID-19 tests so far. The state’s reference laboratory has performed 36,524 COVID-19 tests. Commercial labs have contributed 730,850 for a total of 767,374 tests.
By gender, the state’s daily report shows women making up the largest part — 56 percent — of the identified COVID-19 cases in the state, with men comprising 42 percent and the other two percent identified as unknown or other. On the other hand, the COVID-19 deaths are predominantly among men, 53 percent to 47 percent for women.
The number of presumed recovered cases, as of June 28, rose to 42,225. In order to be considered recovered, a living patient must either be out of the hospital and 14 days past a positive test result, or 21 days past a positive test date if their hospitalization status is unknown. As with the number of probable fatalities, that statistic is scheduled to be updated weekly, on Monday.
The breakdown of COVID-19 fatalities by ethnicity and race showed some change last week, with the percentage of those deaths in the black community making up more than half of all cases.
Initially, LDH reported that 70 percent of all COVID-19 deaths in the state were in the black community. That number has since hovered in the mid-to-high 50-percent range. It was at 52.79 percent Monday, with Caucasian victims making up 45.69 percent of all cases. Other races identified include Asian at 0.71 percent, other at 0.52 percent, Native American/Alaska Native at 0.13 percent and Native Hawaiin/Pacific Islander at 0.08 percent. That data is only reported once a week.
The number is still disproportionate to the demographics of the state’s population. African Americans make up about 40 percent of Louisiana’s populace.
The top three underlying conditions among COVID-19 deaths in the latest report were hypertension (59.98 percent), diabetes (36.65 percent), and chronic kidney disease (20.41 percent).
Other factors included cardiac disease (20.32 percent), obesity (19.22 percent), congestive heart failure (13.71 percent), neurological disorders (13.32 percent), pulmonary issues (12.09 percent), cancer (7.36 percent), and asthma (4.24 percent).