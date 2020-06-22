Louisiana now has identified more than 50,000 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic arrived earlier this year, according to today’s update from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Overall, LDH reported 50,239 identified cases of COVID-19 Monday, an increase of 461, or 0.93 percent, from Sunday’s total of 49,778.
The state cumulative tally of COVID-19 deaths rose by 11, going from 2,993 in Sunday’s report to 3,004 on Monday. That rise represents an increase of 0.37 percent. As of Monday, 113 of those deaths were still considered probable COVID-19 fatalities pending final testing. The number of probable deaths attributed to COVID-19 is updated each week on Monday.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 rose by 41, to 630, with 77 of those patients on ventilators. In District 4, which covers Acadiana, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by six, to 70, with the number of patients on ventilators remaining at seven.
St. Martin Parish’s number of identified cases rose by 12, to 526, with 7,209 tests performed. The LDH incidence map shows that from June 4 to June 10, the parish had 72.73 cases reported per 100,000 population. The number of deaths remained at 28.
In Iberia Parish, the number of cases rose by 13, to 482. The number of deaths remained at 42, with 7,019 tests performed in the parish. The LDH incidence map shows that from June 4 to June 10 the parish had 23.96 cases reported per 100,000 population.
In St. Mary Parish, the total cases rose by nine, to 393, after 4,900 tests. The number of COVID-19 deaths remained at 35. The LDH incidence map shows that from June 4 to June 10 the parish had 28.13 cases reported per 100,000 population.
In Lafayette Parish, the reported case count rose by 44 to 1,440 Monday. The number of deaths remained at 33. There have been 32,763 tests reported in the parish. The LDH incidence map shows that from June 4 to June 10, the parish had 81.97 cases reported per 100,000 population.
The number of cases in Jefferson Parish was reported up 60, at 8,741 on Monday, compared to a rise of 18, to 7,536 cases, in Orleans Parish. Jefferson Parish’s testing has been more aggressive than that in Orleans — 72,082 tests in Jefferson compared to 63,644 in Orleans.
The more urban Orleans Parish has seen 52 more deaths than its suburban neighbor. Orleans Parish reported deaths remained at 529 for the second day. Deaths in Jefferson remained at 477, also for the second day. The LDH incidence map shows that from June 4 to June 10, Jefferson Parish had 56.68 cases reported per 100,000 population. In Orleans, that number was 28.13 per 100,000.
The 18 to 29 age group had 8,456 cases Monday, a jump of 122 from 8,334 cases on Sunday, to make it the demographic group with the largest number of identified cases. The number of deaths reported in the group remained at 10.
The number of COVID-19 cases identified in the 50-59 age range rose to 8,312, including 264 fatalities, followed closely by the 30-39 age group, with 8,170 cases and 53 deaths. In the 40 to 49 age group, the number of cases has risen to 8,056 with 109 deaths reported.
The 70 and above group case count rose to 7,914. The number of deaths in that group remained at 2,031 — still the largest number of fatalities for any age group by far, more than the number of deaths in all other groups combined and two-thirds of the total COVID-19 attributed deaths in the state.
In the 60 to 69 age group, there were 6,910 cases reported and 534 deaths. This age group has the second-highest number of deaths, behind only the 70 and above demographic group.
The under 18 group, the smallest demographic segment, had 2,207 cases total, with three deaths reported.
Louisiana has performed more than 600,000 COVID-19 tests so far. The state’s reference laboratory has performed 31,175 COVID-19 tests. Commercial labs have contributed 586,889, for a total of 618,064 tests.
By gender, the state’s daily report shows women making up the largest part — 56 percent — of the identified COVID-19 cases in the state, with men comprising 42 percent and the other two percent identified as unknown or other. On the other hand, the COVID-19 deaths are predominantly among men, 53 percent to 47 percent for women.
The number of presumed recovered cases, as of June 14, rose to 39,792. In order to be considered recovered, a living patient must either be out of the hospital and 14 days past a positive test result, or 21 days past a positive test date if their hospitalization status is unknown. As with the number of probable fatalities, that statistic is scheduled to be updated weekly, on Monday.
The breakdown of COVID-19 fatalities by ethnicity and race showed some change last week, with the percentage of those deaths in the black community making up more than half of all cases.
Initially, LDH reported that 70 percent of all COVID-19 deaths in the state were in the black community. That number has since hovered in the mid-to-high 50-percent range. It was at 53.11 percent Monday, with Caucasian victims making up 45.32 percent of all cases. Other races identified include Asian at 0.74 percent, other at 0.57 percent, Native American/Alaska Native at 0.10 percent and Native Hawaiin/Pacific Islander at 0.08 percent. That data is only reported once a week.
The number is still disproportionate to the demographics of the state’s population. African Americans make up about 40 percent of Louisiana’s populace.
The top three underlying conditions among COVID-19 deaths in the latest report were hypertension (60.09 percent), diabetes (36.83 percent), and cardiac disease (20.39 percent).
Other factors included chronic kidney disease (20.19 percent), obesity (19.42 percent), congestive heart failure (13.74 percent), neurological disorders (12.67 percent), pulmonary issues (11.93 percent), cancer (7.35 percent), and asthma (4.28 percent).