The Louisiana Department of Health report Tuesday showed an increase of less than 1,200 new COVID-19 cases, but it is unclear if that total takes into account data that LDH said may have been missing from Monday’s update.
The noon update Tuesday put the state’s identified cases at 133,125, an increase of 1,164 from Monday’s incomplete total of 131,961, which was an increase of only 562 cases.
A note on the LDH COVID-19 dashboard Monday said “laboratory reporting appears to be incomplete, potentially affecting case and test counts.”
The state also reported fewer than 7,500 new tests Monday, compared to 20,631 Tuesday.
By comparison, the state reported 1,500 new cases and 20,030 tests on Friday.
In Tuesday’s report, hospitalizations statewide due to the disease dropped by 47, or 3.4 percent, to 1,335. The number of patients on ventilators dropped by one, or 0.47 percent, to 214.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Region 4, which covers Acadiana, dropped by five Tuesday, from 223 to 218, a 2.24 percent decrease. The number of patients on ventilators remained at 37.
The intensive care bed occupancy rate in Region 4 dropped Tuesday to 79.2 percent, with 145 rooms occupied and 38 ICU beds still available. The total number of ICU beds rose to 183.
Tuesday’s report also showed that 1,253 of the hospital beds in Region 4 — 73.7 percent — are occupied with 446 available. The total number of reported beds remained at 1,699.
The number of deaths from COVID-19 in Louisiana rose to 4,195 on Tuesday. That rise represents an increase of 26, or 0.58 percent, from Monday’s total of 4,169. The average age of fatal patients is 74, the median age 77. As of Aug. 5, 118 of those deaths were still considered probable COVID-19 fatalities pending final testing. The number of probable deaths attributed to COVID-19 is updated each week on Wednesday.
In Iberia Parish, the number of cases rose by 22 to 2,561. The number of deaths rose by one, to 73, with 21,834 tests performed in the parish. The LDH incidence map update showed that from July 16 to July 29 the parish had the second-highest incidence rate in the state, with 741.46 cases reported per 100,000 population, down from 795 per 100,000 in the mid-July update.
St. Martin Parish’s number of identified cases were up by 20, to 1,734, with 18,598 tests performed. The LDH incidence map shows that from July 16 to July 29, the parish had 412.15 cases reported per 100,000 population, a drop from 635 per 100,000 in the last update. The number of deaths remained at 46.
In St. Mary Parish, the total cases rose by 20, to 1,631, after 12,778 tests. The number of COVID-19 deaths remained at 55. The LDH incidence map shows that from July 16 to July 29 the parish had 606.74 cases reported per 100,000 population, down from 874.
In Lafayette Parish, the case count rose from 7,643 on Monday to 7,723 Tuesday, an increase of 80 cases. The number of deaths remained at 96. The number of tests in the parish rose to 106,728. The LDH incidence map shows that from July 16 to July 29, the parish had 577.47 cases reported per 100,000 population, down from 699 on July 15.
The number of cases in Jefferson Parish rose by 102 to 15,452 on Tuesday, compared to a rise of 37, to 10,805, in Orleans Parish. Jefferson Parish’s testing has been more aggressive than that in Orleans — 150,531 tests in Jefferson compared to 137,989 in Orleans.
Despite lower case numbers, the more urban Orleans Parish has seen 33 more deaths than its suburban neighbor, although neither reported any new deaths Tuesday. Orleans Parish deaths remained at 562. In Jefferson Parish, the total number of deaths remained at 529. The LDH incidence map shows that from July 16 to July 29, Jefferson Parish had 415.16 cases reported per 100,000 population, a drop of 40. In Orleans, that number was 226.59 per 100,000, down from 273.
When compared by age group, the cases in the 18 to 29 demographic rose to 29,272 Tuesday. It is the demographic group with the largest number of identified cases by far. The number of deaths reported in the group remained at 19.
The number of COVID-19 cases identified in the 30 to 39 age group was at 22,013 with 74 deaths, followed closely by the 40 to 49 age group, with 20,066 cases and 147 deaths, and the 50-59 age range with 19,419 cases, including 361 fatalities reported.
The 70 and above group case count was at 15,506. The number of deaths in that group rose by 13, to 2,839 — still the largest number of fatalities for any age group by far, more than the number of deaths in all other groups combined and two-thirds of the total COVID-19 attributed deaths in the state.
In the 60 to 69 age group, there were 15,163 cases reported and 751 deaths. This age group has the second-highest number of deaths, behind only the 70 and above demographic group.
The under 18 group, the smallest demographic segment, had 11,500 cases total and four reported deaths.
On Monday, LDH reported the state’s fourth death related to Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) associated with COVID-19, although those deaths do not appear to be included in the state’s COVID-19 death tally. According to LDH, MIS-C affects young people less than 21 years of age where different body organs can become inflamed and fail. These include the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or gastrointestinal organs.
Underlying medical conditions were reported in two of the four deaths.
According to Tuesday’s update, labs in Louisiana have processed at least 1,568,564 COVID-19 tests so far.
By gender, the state’s daily report shows women making up the largest part — 56 percent — of the identified COVID-19 cases in the state, with men comprising 43 percent and the other one percent identified as unknown or other. On the other hand, the COVID-19 deaths are predominantly among men, 52 percent to 48 percent for women.
The number of presumed recovered cases, as of August 3, rose to 89,083. In order to be considered recovered, a living patient must either be out of the hospital and 14 days past a positive test result, or 21 days past a positive test date if their hospitalization status is unknown.