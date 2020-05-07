The Louisiana Department of Health’s update Thursday showed 253 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total identified cases to 30,652, a 0.83 percent increase.
The LDH update on the spread of COVID-19 in licensed assisted living facilities, which is usually delivered on Monday and Wednesday, came out shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday. The department said a server issue delayed its Wednesday daily update for several hours and the Wednesday ALF report for 26 hours.
In the latest report, LDH reported COVID-19 had spread to residents of 179 of the state’s 279 nursing homes, an increase of three homes, and went up by three to 90 of the state’s other assisted living facilities. That's a total of 269 of the 436 licensed facilities in the state — 62 percent of the state’s licensed homes, and increase from 60 percent Monday.
By resident, 3,334 nursing home residents and 438 other residents have been reported as having COVID-19, for a total of 3,772. That is a 6.25 percent increase since Monday's total of 3,550 residents.
That number includes 784 deaths, 709 in nursing homes and 75 in other facilities, and accounts for more than a third of the state’s overall deaths. It is a 6.23 percent increase from the 738 deaths reported Monday.
The reporting lacks details regarding the location of the affected facilities, especially those where clusters of cases are identified.
As far as staff infections are concerned, LDH does not track the occupations of those who are deemed positive for COVID-19, so there is no information on how many healthcare workers at the assisted living facilities may be infected.
LDH updates the number of residents who are confirmed to have COVID-19 and the number of deaths among these residents on Mondays and Wednesdays.
The state cumulative tally of COVID-19 deaths increased by 41 Thursday, going from 2,094 on Wednesday to 2,135 in the current update, an increase of 2 percent. As of Monday, 73 of those deaths were still considered probable COVID-19 fatalities pending final testing. That number is updated once a week.
In Iberia Parish, the total number of cases rose to 281 based on 2,600 tests. The number of deaths was at 26.
In St. Martin Parish, the number of known cases increased to 254 with 2,120 tests performed. The number of deaths was at 20.
St. Mary Parish saw an increase to 222 cases after 1,401 tests. The number of COVID-19 deaths in the parish is at 24.
In Lafayette Parish, the case count rose to 47 with 21 fatalities. There have been 10,173 tests performed in the parish.
Orleans Parish cases rose to 6,626, with 27,761 tests performed there. The total number of cases in neighboring Jefferson Parish reached 6,588 based on 28,343 tests. Deaths in Orleans Parish, however, continue to outstrip those in suburban Jefferson. Orleans Parish deaths rose to 463 overnight. Jefferson has seen a total of 391 fatalities.
The current number of Louisiana COVID-19 cases identified in the 50-59 age range, the largest group of confirmed cases, rose to 5,833 — including 186 fatalities.
The 70 and above group case count rose to 5,629 cases. The number of deaths in that group rose to 1,435 — still the largest number of fatalities for any age group by far, more than the number of deaths in all other groups combined and more than two-thirds of the total COVID-19 attributed deaths in the state.
In the 40 to 49 age group, the number of cases has risen to 5,222 with 80 deaths reported. In the 60 to 69 age group, there were 5,088 cases reported and 385 deaths.
There were 4,855 identified cases in the 30-39 age group, and 39 deaths. The 18 to 29 age group had 3,593 cases and eight reported deaths. The under 18 group had 432 cases total, with two deaths reported.
Louisiana has crossed the 200,000 COVID-19 test mark.The state reference lab has processed 8,913 COVID-19 tests so far. There have been 191,854 tests processed through commercial labs, for a total of 200,767 tests so far.
The number of patients statewide on ventilators went up by two to 189 Thursday. The overall number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients dropped by 33 to 1,432 .
By gender, the state’s daily report shows women making up the largest part — 56 percent — of the identified COVID-19 cases in the state, with men comprising 40 percent and the other four percent identified as unknown or other.
The number of presumed recovered cases, as of May 2, rose to 20,316. In order to be considered recovered, a living patient must either be out of the hospital and 14 days past a positive test result, or 21 days past a positive test date if their hospitalization status is unknown.
The breakdown of COVID-19 fatalities by ethnicity and race showed some change last week, with the percentage of those deaths in the black community rising, but not to the point it had been a month ago.
Initially, LDH reported that 70 percent of all COVID-19 deaths in the state were in the black community. That number has since hovered in the high 50-percent range. It dropped to 59 percent, then 56 percent, then 58.28 percent. In this week’s update, the number notched slightly lower, to 57.4 percent. That data is only reported once a week.
The number is still disproportionate to the demographics of the state’s population. African Americans make up about 40 percent of Louisiana’s populace.
The top three underlying conditions among COVID-19 deaths in the latest report were hypertension (52.67 percent), diabetes (32.61 percent), and chronic kidney disease and cardiac disease tied at (18.44 percent). Other factors included obesity (17.42 percent), congestive heart failure (10.72 percent), pulmonary issues (10.56 percent), cancer (7.26 percent), neurological disorders (6.96 percent), and asthma (3.71 percent).