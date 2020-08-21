Five weeks after Gov. John Bel Edwards instituted tighter restrictions and a statewide mask mandate, COVID-19 spread in Louisiana has almost returned to the level it was at when the state entered Phase 2 on June 5, when loosened standards precipitated a rise in cases, hospitalizations and ventilator use.
According to the latest Louisiana Department of Health update on new cases, the state has 141,720 identified COVID-19 infections so far, an increase of 899, or 0.64 percent, from Wednesday’s total of 140,821. Compared to the state’s confirmed tally of new cases by collection date, that is the smallest daily increase on a Friday since June 12, a week after the state entered Phase 2, when 640 new positive tests were added.
The decreases in new cases added daily in the last week come both as the mask mandate starts to have an effect and as the number of tests given in recent weeks has dropped, to a seven-day average of 30.87 tests per 10,000 residents as of Aug. 14, the last day on which that data was updated. The positivity rate for those tests was 8.77 percent.
In Region 4, the Aug. 14 testing rate is slightly below the state average, at 30.7 tests per 10,000 residents. That is the lowest it has been since June 14. The percent positive of those Aug. 14 tests, however, was 9.63 percent, 9.8 percent higher than the state average.
In Iberia Parish, the number of cases rose by four, to 2,648. The number of deaths rose by one, to 81, with 23,788 tests performed in the parish. The LDH two-week incidence map update showed that the parish’s positive test rate has been cut in half, from 741.46 cases reported per 100,000 population on July 29 to 365.09 per 100,000 between July 30 and Aug. 12.
St. Martin Parish’s number of identified cases rose by 18, to 1,827, with 19,752 tests performed. The LDH two-week incidence map shows that from July 30 to Aug. 12 the parish had 514.72 cases reported per 100,000 population, up from 412.15 per 100,000 in the last update. The number of deaths rose by one, to 50.
In St. Mary Parish, the total cases rose by eight, to 1,711, after 13,885 tests. The number of COVID-19 deaths remained at 65 for a second day. The LDH incidence map shows that from July 30 to Aug. 12 the parish had 446.02 cases reported per 100,000 population, down from 606.74.
In Lafayette Parish, the case count rose from 8,074 on Thursday to 8,103 Friday, an increase of 29 cases. The number of deaths were adjusted downward by one, to 103. The number of tests in the parish rose to 116,793. The LDH incidence map shows that from July 30 to Aug. 12, the parish had 339.81 cases reported per 100,000 population, down from 577.47 on July 29.
The number of cases in Jefferson Parish rose by 42 to 16,006 on Friday, compared to a rise of 30, to 11,134, in Orleans Parish. Jefferson Parish’s testing has been more aggressive than that in Orleans — 164,391 tests in Jefferson compared to 155,863 in Orleans.
Despite lower case numbers, the more urban Orleans Parish has seen 32 more deaths than its suburban neighbor. Orleans Parish deaths remained at 569 for a second day. In Jefferson Parish, the total number of deaths rose by three, to 537. The LDH incidence map shows that from July 30 to Aug. 12, Jefferson Parish had 287.52 cases reported per 100,000 population, down from 415.16. In Orleans, that number was 156.01 per 100,000, down from 226.59.
As of Friday, hospitalizations statewide due to the disease were at 1,051, down 36 from Tuesday’s total of 1,087. The number of patients on ventilators dropped by six, to 172.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Region 4, which covers Acadiana, rose by 11, to 156. The number of patients on ventilators dropped by three, to 27.
The intensive care bed occupancy rate in Region 4 dropped from 82.5 percent Thursday to 77.2 percent Friday, with 139 rooms occupied and 41 ICU beds still available. The total number of ICU beds dropped by three, to 180.
Friday’s report also showed that hospital bed occupancy in Region 4 dropped below 70 percent for the first time in months. Data showed 1,192 — 69.8 percent — of the region’s beds occupied with 516 available. The total number of reported beds rose by two, to 1,708.
The number of deaths from COVID-19 in Louisiana rose to 4,546 on Friday. That rise represents an increase of 50, or 1.1 percent, from Thursday’s total of 4,496. The average age of fatal patients is 75, the median age 77. As of Aug. 19, 141 of those deaths were still considered probable COVID-19 fatalities pending final testing. The number of probable deaths attributed to COVID-19 is updated each week on Wednesday.
When compared by age group, the number of cases in the 18 to 29 demographic was at 30,891 Friday. It is the demographic group with the largest number of identified cases by far. The number of deaths reported in the group remained at 21.
The number of COVID-19 cases identified in the 30 to 39 age group was at 23,310, with 75 deaths, followed closely by the 40 to 49 age group, with 21,229 cases and 154 deaths, and the 50 to 59 age range with 20,680 cases, including 386 fatalities reported.
The 70 and above group case count was at 16,621. The number of deaths in that group rose by 38, to 3,094 — still the largest number of fatalities for any age group by far, more than the number of deaths in all other groups combined and more than two-thirds of the total COVID-19 attributed deaths in the state.
In the 60 to 69 age group, there were 16,232 cases reported and 812 deaths. This age group has the second-highest number of deaths, behind only the 70 and above demographic group.
The under 18 group, the smallest demographic segment, had 12,559 cases total and four reported deaths.
According to Thursday’s update, labs in Louisiana have processed at least 1,738,807 COVID-19 tests so far.
By gender, the state’s daily report shows women making up the largest part — 56 percent — of the identified COVID-19 cases in the state, with men comprising 43 percent and the other one percent identified as unknown or other. On the other hand, the COVID-19 deaths are predominantly among men, 52 percent to 48 percent for women.
The number of presumed recovered cases, as of Aug. 17, rose to 118,120. In order to be considered recovered, a living patient must either be out of the hospital and 14 days past a positive test result, or 21 days past a positive test date if their hospitalization status is unknown.
For the first time since the Louisiana Department of Health launched its web dashboard to track coronavirus statistics, White victims made up the majority of the reported COVID-19 deaths in the state.
On Wednesday, the weekly update of fatalities by race showed the percentage of COVID-19 deaths among White victims climbed 1.16 percent. But the data on the race of COVID-19 deaths in the state also shows signs of some juggling and recategorization from last week’s report.
Initially, LDH reported that 70 percent of all COVID-19 deaths in the state were in the Black community. That number has since dropped to 48.10 percent as of Aug. 19, while White victims now make up 50.50 percent of all fatal cases.
This comes as another category for victims of unknown race hit 0.00 this week. In the previous week’s report, it was at 0.69 percent.
The state has also consolidated some of its other categories, apparently. The Native American/Alaskan Native data has disappeared from the dashboard. The jump in the Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander category, from 0.08 percent last week to 0.2 percent in today’s report, seems to indicate that it has been combined with the Native American data, which was at 0.09 percent last week.
Other races identified include Asian at 0.70 percent and other at 0.40 percent.
The number of Black deaths is still disproportionate to the demographics of the state’s population. African Americans make up about 40 percent of Louisiana’s populace.
That data is only reported once a week, updated on Wednesday.
The top three underlying conditions among COVID-19 deaths in the latest report were hypertension (56.14 percent), diabetes (34.04 percent), and cardiac disease (20.51 percent).
Other factors included chronic kidney disease (19.30 percent), obesity (18.06 percent), neurological disorders (16.76 percent), congestive heart failure (16.76 percent), pulmonary issues (11.95 percent), cancer (7.13 percent), and asthma (3.68 percent).