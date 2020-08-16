The Louisiana Department of Health’s COVID-19 update Sunday showed reported less than 1,200 new cases statewide over the last two days, with St. Martin Parish even showing a decrease in identified cases.
According to the Sunday noon update, Louisiana has 137,918 identified COVID-19 infections so far, a two-day increase of 1,181, or 0.86 percent, from Friday’s total of 136,737. By comparison, the previous two-day report issued on Aug. 9 showed the stated adding 2,653 cases, or 1.17 percent.
The state no longer updates its data on Saturdays, which is why the Sunday report covers a longer time period.
The decreases in new cases added in the last week come both as the mask mandate starts to have an effect and as the number of tests given in recent weeks has dropped, to a seven-day average of 34.07 tests per 10,000 residents as of Aug. 7. The positivity rate for those tests was 10.33 percent.
The state has not updated its test positivity rate data online since Aug. 7.
In Region 4, the Aug. 7 testing rate is at 37.63 tests per 10,000 residents, the lowest it has been since June 18. The percent positive of those Aug. 7 tests was 12.99 percent, 25.75 percent higher than the state average.
In Iberia Parish, the number of cases rose by 14 to 2,616. The number of deaths rose by three, to 78, with 22,762 tests performed in the parish. The LDH incidence map update showed that from July 16 to July 29 the parish had the second-highest incidence rate in the state, with 741.46 cases reported per 100,000 population, down from 795 per 100,000 in the mid-July update.
St. Martin Parish’s number of identified cases were adjusted downward by one, to 1,783, with 19,248 tests performed. The LDH incidence map shows that from July 16 to July 29, the parish had 412.15 cases reported per 100,000 population, a drop from 635 per 100,000 in the last update. The number of deaths remained at 47.
There was no notification on the LDH dashboard or the LDH website to indicate why the case numbers had been decreased.
In St. Mary Parish, the total cases rose by 11, to 1,677, after 13,240 tests. The number of COVID-19 deaths rose by two, to 61. The LDH incidence map shows that from July 16 to July 29 the parish had 606.74 cases reported per 100,000 population, down from 874.
In Lafayette Parish, the case count rose from 7,916 on Friday to 7,947 Sunday, an increase of 31 cases. The number of deaths rose by one, to 101. The number of tests in the parish rose to 112,264. The LDH incidence map shows that from July 16 to July 29, the parish had 577.47 cases reported per 100,000 population, down from 699 on July 15.
The number of cases in Jefferson Parish rose by 86 to 15,789 on Sunday, compared to a rise of 53, to 10,992, in Orleans Parish. Jefferson Parish’s testing has been more aggressive than that in Orleans — 158,156 tests in Jefferson compared to 149,903 in Orleans.
Despite lower case numbers, the more urban Orleans Parish has seen 37 more deaths than its suburban neighbor. Orleans Parish deaths rose by two, to 568. In Jefferson Parish, the total number of deaths rose by one, to 531. The LDH incidence map shows that from July 16 to July 29, Jefferson Parish had 415.16 cases reported per 100,000 population, a drop of 40. In Orleans, that number was 226.59 per 100,000, down from 273.
As of Sunday, hospitalizations statewide due to the disease were at 1,196, down 47 from Friday’s total of 1,243. The number of patients on ventilators dropped by eight, to 189.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Region 4, which covers Acadiana, dipped five Saturday, to 181, then rose four Sunday to 185. The number of patients on ventilators rose by two, to 33, from 35 on Saturday.
The intensive care bed occupancy rate in Region 4 rose from 81.8 percent Friday to 82.5 percent Sunday, with 146 rooms occupied and 31 ICU beds still available. The total number of ICU beds dropped by four, to 177.
Sunday’s report also showed that 1,207 of the hospital beds in Region 4 — 71.4 percent — are occupied with 483 available. The total number of reported beds dropped by eight, to 1,690.
The number of deaths from COVID-19 in Louisiana rose to 4,384 on Sunday. That rise represents an increase of 77, or 1.78 percent, from Friday’s total of 4,307. The average age of fatal patients is 74, the median age 77. As of Aug. 12, 123 of those deaths were still considered probable COVID-19 fatalities pending final testing. The number of probable deaths attributed to COVID-19 is updated each week on Wednesday.
When compared by age group, the cases in the 18 to 29 demographic crossed 30,000 cases, to 30,183 Sunday. It is the demographic group with the largest number of identified cases by far. The number of deaths reported in the group remained at 20.
The number of COVID-19 cases identified in the 30 to 39 age group was at 22,720 with 75 deaths, followed closely by the 40 to 49 age group, with 20,726 cases and 152 deaths, and the 50 to 59 age range with 20,147 cases, including 375 fatalities reported.
The 70 and above group case count was at 16,142. The number of deaths in that group rose by 63, to 2,983 — still the largest number of fatalities for any age group by far, more than the number of deaths in all other groups combined and more than two-thirds of the total COVID-19 attributed deaths in the state.
In the 60 to 69 age group, there were 15,779 cases reported and 775 deaths. This age group has the second-highest number of deaths, behind only the 70 and above demographic group.
The under 18 group, the smallest demographic segment, had 12,028 cases total and four reported deaths.
According to Sunday’s update, labs in Louisiana have processed at least 1,658,087 COVID-19 tests so far.
By gender, the state’s daily report shows women making up the largest part — 56 percent — of the identified COVID-19 cases in the state, with men comprising 43 percent and the other one percent identified as unknown or other. On the other hand, the COVID-19 deaths are predominantly among men, 52 percent to 48 percent for women.
The number of presumed recovered cases, as of Aug. 10, rose to 103,512. In order to be considered recovered, a living patient must either be out of the hospital and 14 days past a positive test result, or 21 days past a positive test date if their hospitalization status is unknown.
On Wednesday, the weekly update of fatalities by race showed more deaths among White victims than Black. Initially, LDH reported that 70 percent of all COVID-19 deaths in the state were in the Black community. That number has since hovered in the mid-to-high 50-percent range, dropping to 48.65 percent as of Aug. 12, while White victims made up 49.34 percent of all fatal cases. Other races identified include Asian at 0.66 percent, unknown at 0.59 percent, other at 0.52 percent, Native American/Alaska Native at 0.09 percent and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander at 0.08 percent. That data is only reported once a week, updated on Wednesday.
The number is still disproportionate to the demographics of the state’s population. African Americans make up about 40 percent of Louisiana’s populace.
The top three underlying conditions among COVID-19 deaths in the latest report were hypertension (57.08 percent), diabetes (34.84 percent), and cardiac disease (20.61 percent).
Other factors included chronic kidney disease (19.56 percent), obesity (18.57 percent), neurological disorders (16.56 percent), congestive heart failure (14.47 percent), pulmonary issues (12.06 percent), cancer (7.27 percent), and asthma (3.84 percent).