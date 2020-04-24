Questions about the accuracy of data from commercial labs, including the possibility of duplication of testing data from patients seeking more than one COVID-19 test, sometimes in different parishes, may have led to an inflation of the number of cases in the Louisiana Department of Health’s daily updates.
In a note added to its site, LDH said that a review of all the commercial testing data is underway, but that the review should not affect the number of positive cases reported. The note also clarified that testing numbers are developed based on the parish in which the test is given, while positive cases are labelled by residence of the patient. The note also said some cases reported to the state from commercial labs are from out of state.
The total number of known cases statewide Friday rose by 401, from 25,739 to 26,140. The number of deaths increased as well, from 1,540 to 1,601 — a rise of 61, or 3.96 percent.
Another change in the reporting system is how deaths are attributed. Starting Wednesday, the state began including both positive and probable COVID-19 deaths in its total. The number of probable COVID-19 deaths could change if pending test results turn out positive or negative.
As of Friday, there were 59 probable COVID-19 deaths included in the daily tally.
In Iberia Parish, the total number of cases rose from 228 to 231. The number of deaths increased as well, from 12 to 13.
In St. Martin Parish, the number of known cases rose to 218, up from 210 on Thursday. The number of deaths rose by one to 14.
St. Mary Parish saw an increase of three cases, from 168 known cases to 171. The number of COVID-19 deaths in the parish remained the same at 18.
In Lafayette Parish, the case count rose to 440, with 17 deaths.
Orleans Parish cases rose to 6,286. That parish, long seen as a hotspot for COVID-19, is on the verge of being eclipsed. The total number of cases in neighboring Jefferson Parish reached 5,985, a difference of only 301 cases. Deaths in Orleans Parish, however, outstrip those in suburban Jefferson. Orleans Parish deaths are at 392 compared to 323 in Jefferson, a 21 percent higher death toll.
Meanwhile, the number of cases and deaths identified in the state’s nursing homes and adult living facilities continued to rise. In its update Wednesday, LDH said COVID-19 cases have been reported in 205 nursing homes and other adult residential facilities in the state, affecting 2,402 residents, an 18 percent increase. That includes 464 COVID-19 deaths, a third of the state’s total. That is a 16 percent increase from the 401 deaths reported Monday.
These increases came as Iberia Parish learned one of its nursing homes, Iberia Manor South, had developed a cluster of cases affecting 39 residents and 12 staff members.
LDH does not track the occupations of those who are deemed positive for COVID-19, so there is no information on how many healthcare workers at the nursing homes may have been infected. In the state of Washington, when clusters were identified in long-term care facilities, researchers found that some of the spread from facility to facility occurred because infected employees moved from home to home in the course of their work.
The data LDH does report includes cases involving residents of nursing homes, assisted living facilities, inpatient behavioral health and inpatient drug treatment facilities. It does not include other adult residential settings.
LDH reports the number of residents who are confirmed to have COVID-19 and the number of deaths among these residents on Mondays and Wednesdays. But that data has been truncated from the state’s earlier reporting, eliminating the names or locations of the homes, including those reporting clusters of COVID-19 cases.
The state is also adding a new statistic to its reporting — the number of presumed recovered cases. That number is currently at 14,927. In order to be considered recovered, a living patient must either be out of the hospital and 14 days past a positive test result, or 21 days past a positive test date if their hospitalization status is unknown.
The state’s reference laboratory has performed 6,977 tests as of Friday’s report. The figure for commercial laboratories remained unchanged at 135,079 while the review is underway.
The current number of Louisiana COVID-19 cases identified in the 50-59 age range, the largest group of confirmed cases, rose to 5,124 — including 152 fatalities.
The 70 and above group case count rose to 4,706 cases. The number of deaths in that group rose to 1,024 — still the largest number of fatalities for any age group by far, more than the number of deaths in all other groups combined. The 70 and over group made up 64 percent of the total deaths reported as of Friday.
In the 40 to 49 age group, the number of cases has risen to 4,489 with 60 deaths reported. In the 60 to 69 age group, there were 4,462 cases reported and 305 deaths.
There were 4,133 identified cases in the 30-39 age group, and 34 deaths. The 18 to 29 age group had 2,914 cases and seven reported deaths. The under 18 group had 312 cases total, with one death reported.
The number of patients on ventilators was at 286 Friday, out of 1,697 hospitalized patients.
By gender, the state’s daily report shows women making up the largest part — 56 percent — of the identified COVID-19 cases in the state, with men comprising 40 percent and the other four percent identified as unknown or other.