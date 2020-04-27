The Louisiana Department of Health added some more detail to its update on the spread of COVID-19 among residents of nursing homes and adult residential facilities (ARF), but it still claimed that “volume” prevented the naming of the individual facilities where the disease or clusters of cases have been identified.
In its Monday data update, LDH began segregating nursing homes from other adult residential facilities, reporting each as a separate category. According to the latest data, COVID-19 cases have been reported among residents of 154 of the state’s 279 nursing homes and 73 of the state’s other ARF, for a total of 229 of the 436 licensed facilities in the state. Overall, that’s a 12 percent increase in the number of affected facilities since Wednesday’s update.
By resident, 2,546 nursing home residents and 371 other residents have been reported as having COVID-19, for a total of 2,917. That is a 21 percent increase over Wednesday’s total of 2,402 residents.
That number includes 585 deaths, 541 in nursing homes and 44 in other facilities. That is a 26 percent increase since Wednesday and accounts for more than a third of the state’s overall deaths. That is a 16 percent increase from the 401 deaths reported Monday.
The lack of any details regarding the location of the affected facilities, especially those where clusters of cases are identified. In Iberia Parish, residents learned last week that one of its nursing homes, Iberia Manor South, had developed a cluster of cases affecting 39 residents and 12 staff members through news reports rather than official reports.
As far as staff is concerned, LDH does not track the occupations of those who are deemed positive for COVID-19, so there is no information on how many healthcare workers at the state’s nursing homes may be infected.
LDH updates the number of residents who are confirmed to have COVID-19 and the number of deaths among these residents on Mondays and Wednesdays.
The number of presumed recovered cases rose Monday to 17,303. In order to be considered recovered, a living patient must either be out of the hospital and 14 days past a positive test result, or 21 days past a positive test date if their hospitalization status is unknown.
Another area scheduled to be updated, the breakdown of ethnicity and race of COVID-19 fatalities, has not yet been published.
The state showed 295 new cases of COVID-19 in its Monday update, bringing the state’s total to 27,068.
The state tally of COVID-19 deaths also moved forward incrementally, adding 27 new fatalities to 1,697, or a 1.58 percent increase.That is on pace with the 26 deaths recorded Sunday.
As of Monday, 43 of those deaths were still considered probable COVID-19 fatalities pending final testing.
In Iberia Parish, the total number of cases rose from 243 to 245 based on 2,018 tests. The number of deaths increased as well, from 16 to 17.
In St. Martin Parish, the number of known cases rose to 223, up two from 221 on Sunday with 1,643 tests. The number of deaths remained steady at 15.
St. Mary Parish saw an increase of two cases, from 179 to 181, after 983 tests. The number of COVID-19 deaths in the parish remained at 20.
In Lafayette Parish, the case count remained at 443, extending the plateau of the COVID-19 curve there, although the fatality count rose for the first time in more than a week by one to 18. There have been 8,324 tests performed in the parish.
Orleans Parish cases rose to 6,365, with 21,767 tests performed there. The total number of cases in neighboring Jefferson Parish reached 6,104 based on 20,382 tests. Deaths in Orleans Parish, however, continue to outstrip those in suburban Jefferson. Orleans Parish deaths remained at 406 overnight compared to an increase of two, to 331, in Jefferson.
The state’s reference laboratory has performed 7,516 tests as of Monday’s report. The figure for commercial laboratories rose to 139,473.
The current number of Louisiana COVID-19 cases identified in the 50-59 age range, the largest group of confirmed cases, rose to 5,260 — including 158 fatalities.
The 70 and above group case count rose to 4,899 cases. The number of deaths in that group rose by 19 to 1,114 — still the largest number of fatalities for any age group by far, more than the number of deaths in all other groups combined.
In the 40 to 49 age group, the number of cases has risen to 4,660 with 62 deaths reported. In the 60 to 69 age group, there were 4,594 cases reported and 320 deaths.
There were 4,270 identified cases in the 30-39 age group, and 34 deaths. The 18 to 29 age group had 3,046 cases and eight reported deaths. The under 18 group had 339 cases total, with one death reported.
The number of patients on ventilators was at 262 Monday, down three from Sunday’s report. The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients dropped by 18, to 1,683.
By gender, the state’s daily report shows women making up the largest part — 56 percent — of the identified COVID-19 cases in the state, with men comprising 40 percent and the other four percent identified as unknown or other.