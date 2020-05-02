The Louisiana Department of Health showed 429 new cases of COVID-19 in its Saturday update, bringing the state’s total identified cases to 29,140, as the state continues to struggle with its reporting of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Shortly after Saturday’s noon update, LDH sent out an email to correct the number of commercial tests upwards, to 164,653. The update reported correctly that the state’s reference laboratory has performed 8,205 tests.
That comes on the heels of Friday’s explanation that a spike in the number of new cases — 710 in Friday’s update, twice the number on Thursday — was due to reports being received from new vendors performing the COVID-19 tests.
According to state officials, test results from days and even weeks past were added to Friday’s case numbers.
This is the second time in as many weeks the state has had to adjust its case count due to issues with reporting from commercial vendors. Last week, the state scrubbed its case numbers to eliminate duplications due to misreporting of the parish of residence of test subjects and duplication of results for some individuals who were tested multiple times.
The state tally of COVID-19 deaths also moved forward Saturday, increasing by 23 to 1,970, a 1.19 percent increase.
As of Monday’s update, 43 of those deaths were still considered probable COVID-19 fatalities pending final testing. That number is updated weekly.
In Iberia Parish, the total number of cases rose by four, from 261 to 265 based on 2,322 tests. The number of deaths increased as well, from 20 to 22.
In St. Martin Parish, the number of known cases rose to 244, up three from 241 on Friday with 1,891 tests. The number of deaths rose by one to 18.
St. Mary Parish saw an increase of six cases, from 193 to 199, after 1,148 tests. The number of COVID-19 deaths in the parish remained at 23.
In Lafayette Parish, the case count rose by four to 455. The fatality count remained at 20. There have been 8,976 tests performed in the parish.
Orleans Parish cases rose by 29 to 6,524, with 24,647 tests performed there. The total number of cases in neighboring Jefferson Parish rose by 57 to reach 6,362 based on 24,529 tests. Deaths in Orleans Parish, however, continue to outstrip those in suburban Jefferson. Orleans Parish deaths rose by two, to 439 overnight, compared to one death added in Jefferson, bringing the total to 369.
The current number of Louisiana COVID-19 cases identified in the 50-59 age range, the largest group of confirmed cases, rose to 5,606 — including 173 fatalities.
The 70 and above group case count rose to 5,281 cases. The number of deaths in that group rose to 1,313 — still the largest number of fatalities for any age group by far, more than the number of deaths in all other groups combined.
In the 40 to 49 age group, the number of cases has risen to 5,000 with 70 deaths reported. In the 60 to 69 age group, there were 4,861 cases reported and 349 deaths.
There were 4,645 identified cases in the 30-39 age group, and 36 deaths. The 18 to 29 age group had 3,363 cases and eight reported deaths. The under 18 group had 384 cases total, with one death reported.
The number of patients on ventilators dropped to 208 Saturday, down from 230. The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients dropped by 62, to 1,545.
By gender, the state’s daily report shows women making up the largest part — 56 percent — of the identified COVID-19 cases in the state, with men comprising 40 percent and the other four percent identified as unknown or other.
In its Wednesday data update, COVID-19 cases were reported among residents of 156 of the state’s 279 nursing homes and 74 of the state’s other assisted living facilities, for a total of 230 of the 436 licensed facilities in the state.
By resident, 2,780 nursing home residents and 361 other residents have been reported as having COVID-19, for a total of 3,141. That is a 7.68 percent increase over Monday’s total of 2,917 residents.
That number includes 637 deaths, 590 in nursing homes and 47 in other facilities. That is an 8 percent increase since Monday and accounts for more than a third of the state’s overall deaths. That is a 16 percent increase from the 401 deaths reported Monday.
The lack of any details regarding the location of the affected facilities, especially those where clusters of cases are identified.
As far as staff is concerned, LDH does not track the occupations of those who are deemed positive for COVID-19, so there is no information on how many healthcare workers at the state’s nursing homes may be infected.
LDH updates the number of residents who are confirmed to have COVID-19 and the number of deaths among these residents on Mondays and Wednesdays.
The number of presumed recovered cases, updated weekly, rose Monday to 17,303. In order to be considered recovered, a living patient must either be out of the hospital and 14 days past a positive test result, or 21 days past a positive test date if their hospitalization status is unknown.
The breakdown of COVID-19 fatalities by ethnicity and race showed some change, with the percentage of those deaths in the black community rising, but not to the point it had been three weeks ago.
Initially, LDH reported that 70 percent of all COVID-19 deaths in the state were in the black community. That number dropped to 59 percent, then 56 percent last week. In this week’s update, the number notched slightly higher, to 58.28 percent. That data is only reported once a week.
The number is still disproportionate to the demographics of the state’s population. African Americans make up about 40 percent of Louisiana’s populace.
The top three underlying conditions among COVID-19 deaths in the latest report were hypertension (55.28 percent), diabetes (34.35 percent) and chronic kidney disease (19.74 percent). Other factors included obesity (18.36 percent), cardiac disease (18.43 percent), pulmonary issues (11.68 percent), congestive heart failure (10.74 percent), cancer (7.75 percent), neurological disorders (7.81 percent), and asthma (3.62 percent).