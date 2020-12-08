On Tuesday, the Louisiana Department of Health update showed the state adding almost 2,500 new COVID-19 cases since Monday’s update.
The LDH dashboard showed Louisiana added 2,429 cases Tuesday with 32,084 new tests recorded. That raised the total identified infections so far in the state to 254,562. Of those, 238,676 are confirmed, with 15,886 listed as possible cases.
According to an LDH spokesman, people initially identified as having a positive antigen test who are later identified as having a positive confirmatory test will be removed from the possible case count and added to the cumulative case count.
The rough positivity rate for Tuesday’s tests is 7.6 percent, down 1.7 percent from Monday’s 9.3 percent.
According to the update, the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 rose to 6,652, an increase of 45 from 6,607 on Monday. Of those, 6,363 are confirmed, with 289 considered probable COVID-19 fatalities pending final testing.
That rise represents an increase of 0.68 percent. The average age of fatal patients is 73, the median age 75.
In Iberia Parish, the number of cases was at 4,000 Tuesday, an increase of 59. Of those, 3,835 are confirmed, with 165 probable. The number of deaths remained at 110, 107 confirmed and three probable. There have been 47,611 tests performed in the parish. The seven-day average test positivity rose by 32.9 percent, from 8.7 percent on Nov. 18 to 11.3 percent on Nov. 25.
St. Martin Parish’s number of identified cases rose to 2,961, an increase of 26, with 38,963 tests performed. The seven-day average test positivity rate rose by a tenth of a percent, from 11.2 percent on Nov. 18 to 11.3 percent on Nov. 25. The number of deaths rose by one, to 75, with 70 confirmed and five probable.
In St. Mary Parish, the seven-day positivity rate rose on Nov. 25 to 6.2 percent, from 5.1 percent on Nov. 18. Total cases rose to 2,515, an increase of 27, after 29,968 tests. Of those cases, 2,383 are confirmed, with 132 probable. The number of COVID-19 deaths remained at 97, with 91 confirmed and six probable.
In Lafayette Parish, the Tuesday case count rose by 129, to 13,225, with the number of tests rising to 195,459. The seven-day test positivity average dropped from 11.8 percent on Nov. 18 to 10.9 percent as of Nov. 25. The number of deaths rose by five, to 163, with 158 confirmed and five probable.
The number of cases in Jefferson Parish rose by 244, to 25,316 on Tuesday, compared to an increase of 112, to 17,194 in Orleans Parish. The latest data shows Orleans administered more tests, with 467,170 in Orleans compared to 349,382 tests in Jefferson.
Despite lower case numbers, the more urban Orleans Parish has seen three more confirmed deaths than its suburban neighbor. Orleans Parish deaths rose by one, to 651, with 611 confirmed and 40 probable. In Jefferson Parish, the total number of deaths rose by two, to 633, with 608 confirmed and 25 probable.
The LDH reporting on hospitalizations due to coronavirus infections showed 1,516 hospitalizations on Monday, an increase of 93 from 1,423 on Sunday. The number of patients on ventilators rose by four, to 165.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Region 4, which covers Acadiana, rose by six to 218 on Monday, up from 212 on Sunday. The number of patients on ventilators Monday dropped by one, to 34.
Overall hospital bed occupancy in Region 4 was at 77.4 percent, up 0.8 percent, with 1,211 of the region’s beds occupied and 353 available. The total number of reported beds was at 1,564.
Overall intensive care unit occupancy across Acadiana dropped below 90 percent Monday, with 134 of 155 beds occupied.
The overall occupancy percentages are based on all cases, not just COVID-19 cases, and includes not only the physical bed and space but also the staff required to issue care. The burden of additional patient load affects the ability of hospitals to serve all patients, especially in critical care situations.
Broken down by age group, the number of cases statewide in the 18 to 29 demographic was at 55,366 Tuesday. It is the demographic group with the largest number of identified cases by far. The number of deaths reported in the group was 26.
The number of COVID-19 cases identified in the 30 to 39 age group was at 40,626, with 93 deaths, followed closely by the 40 to 49 age group, with 37,168 cases and 209 deaths, and the 50 to 59 age range with 36,560 cases, including 560 fatalities reported.
In the 60 to 69 age group, there were 28,826 cases reported and 1,206 deaths. This age group has the second-highest number of deaths, behind only the 70 and above demographic group.
The 70 and above group case count was at 27,885. The number of deaths in that group rose to 4,551 — still the largest number of fatalities for any age group by far, more than the number of deaths in all other groups combined and more than two-thirds of the total COVID-19 attributed deaths in the state.
The under 18 group, the smallest demographic segment, had 27,863 cases total — 5,154 age 4 and under — and seven reported deaths.
The state’s seven-day average of tests given as of Nov. 25 was 330.6 tests per 10,000 residents. The positivity rate among those tests remained at 7.7 percent, the same as it was on Nov. 11. The last time the state’s seven-day average was that high was on Aug. 12, when it was at 8.5 percent.
In Region 4 overall, the Nov. 25 numbers were slightly lower but still worse than the state average. The testing rate in the region dropped to 297.8 tests per 10,000 residents, while the seven-day average percent positive of those tests was well above the state average at 10.8 percent, down from 11.2 percent on Nov. 18.
According to Tuesday’s update, labs in Louisiana have processed at least 3,760,929 COVID-19 tests so far.
By gender, the state’s weekly report shows women making up the largest part — 55 percent — of the identified COVID-19 cases in the state, with men comprising 44 percent and 1 percent unknown. On the other hand, the COVID-19 deaths are predominantly among men, 52.2 percent to 47.8 percent for women.
The number of presumed recovered cases, as of Nov. 30, rose to 202,891. In order to be considered recovered, a living patient must either be out of the hospital and 14 days past a positive test result, or 21 days past a positive test date if their hospitalization status is unknown.
On Dec. 2, the weekly update of fatalities by race showed the percentage of COVID-19 deaths among White victims continued to climb. Initially, LDH reported that 70 percent of all COVID-19 deaths in the state were in the Black community. That number has since dropped to 43.13 percent as of Dec. 2, while White victims now make up 55.49 percent of all fatal cases.
The Native American/Alaskan Native total was at 0.11 percent. Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander data remained at 0.08 percent. Other races identified include Asian at 0.68 percent, Unknown at 0.05 percent and Other at 0.42 percent.
That data is only reported once a week, updated on Wednesday.
The top three underlying conditions among COVID-19 deaths in the latest report were hypertension (64.03 percent), diabetes (37.77 percent), and neurological disorders (27.30 percent).
Other factors included cardiac disease (26.19 percent), chronic kidney disease (22.48 percent), obesity (20.62 percent), congestive heart failure (16.68 percent), pulmonary issues (14.43 percent), cancer (8.46 percent), and asthma (4.16 percent). Only 4.3 percent of all patients had no underlying conditions.