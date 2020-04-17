St. Peter’s parishioners continue to lean on faith

In the Teche area, faith is a vital part of life, and St. Peter’s Catholic Church is one of the oldest and most important churches in the area and the church building is a major architectural landmark in New Iberia.
And despite all of the social distancing, they are still doing their part for New Iberia.
Despite the hardships with COVID-19 recently, Rev. William Blanda, priest at St. Peter’s, said the pandemic has actually brought people closer while they maintain a safe distance from each other.
“I find the people have a deep longing for the sacraments,” Blanda said.
Though it’s sad that people are kept from attending Mass, Blanda said, but parishioners understand that it is for the common good and for the health of the public at large.
“They understand why they gather (virtually now), even though they understand that they still long for (physical gathering) deeply,” Blanda said. “People truly do value the practice of their faith and going to church.”
Established in 1838, St. Peter’s Catholic Church has survived years of war, yellow fever epidemics, floods, hurricanes, economic hardship and crop failure, according to the church website.
The church building itself has been destroyed and rebuilt but the church, the people of God, have survived and flourished with the help of the community of New Iberia.
“The mission of St. Peter’s Parish is to know, love and serve God, by spreading the Gospel through liturgy, service and education, in communion with the universal Church,” according to the website’s mission statement.
The first St. Peter’s Catholic Church was a wooden structure built in a colonial style with a wooden steeple added years later. It was contracted by John Johnson and painted by a man named Bonif, the father of Ben Bonif. The brick that was used came from the clay excavated at the rear of the Mt. Carmel property.
Throughout its 182-year history, St. Peter’s Catholic Church is one that still brings in worshipers today.
The church is named after St. Peter, the first among the Apostles, according to Blanda..
St. Peter was singled out by Jesus to be the leader of the 12 Apostles, Blanda said.
Blanda has served as pastor for St. Peter’s Catholic Church for six years, and during that time, along with the church, has brought people closer to God.
“The church is here to bring the sacraments to the people, to preach the word of God, to help people live a life of holiness,” Blanda said. “And to be the witness of Jesus in the world in which we live.”
Blanda says through everything during COVID-19, New Iberia residents have learned to appreciate St. Peter’s Catholic Church.
“People learned to not take their faith for granted because they realize how much they need the Lord in their life and the church in their life,” Blanda said.
Blanda believes the residents of New Iberia are learning the truth behind the old adage “absence makes the heart grow fonder.”
The people of New Iberia and St. Peter’s Catholic Church have a unique connection to one another, Blanda said.
“It is an icon of both spiritual and moral authority,” Blanda said. “The church helps to shape who we are, whether we are in New Iberia or any other community. It becomes a beacon of light of what the Lord wants for the world and what the people want for the world.”