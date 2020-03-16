The city of St. Martinville announced Monday that all city buildings will be closed to the public due to COVID-19.
The city will remain open for business transactions through the drive-thru window at city hall.
Tonight’s City Council meeting will be closed to the public. City officials and the media will be granted entry. The meeting will be broadcast on the City of St. Martinville and the St. Martinville Police Department’s Facebook pages. Citizens wishing to submit to a request to speak form are encouraged to submit their comments, questions and/or concerns, in writing, through the city hall drive-thru before 4:30 p.m. on Monday.