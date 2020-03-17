St. Martin Parish School System will prepare and distribute "Grab and Go" breakfast and lunches for students while schools are closed during the coronavirus pandemic.
The drive-thru pick up will begin on March 18 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Meals will be available thereafter on weekdays Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the schools listed below.
Meals will be brought out to the cars or students.
Breaux Bridge area:
Breaux Bridge Primary School
1020 East Bridge Street Breaux Bridge, LA 70517
Breaux Bridge Jr. High School
100 Martin Street Breaux Bridge, LA 70517
Catahoula area:
Catahoula Elementary School
1016-A Catahoula School Highway St. Martinville, LA 70582
Cecilia area:
Cecilia Jr. High School
1038 School Road Ext. P.O. Box 129 Cecilia, LA 70521
Teche Elementary School
2439 Main Highway Breaux Bridge, LA 70517
Parks area:
Parks Primary School
1034 Main Hwy Parks, LA 70582
St. Martinville area:
Early Learning Center
1120 Martin Luther King Drive St. Martinville, LA 70582
St. Martinville Senior High School
1120 Martin Luther King Drive St. Martinville, LA 70582
Stephensville area:
Stephensville Elementary School
3243 LA-70Morgan City, LA 70380