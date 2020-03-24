GATHERINGS AND EVENTS
To the extent that the Stay At Home Order described below is not applicable, Executive Order 33 JBE 2020 now mandates that all events and activities which involve a gathering of more than 10 persons SHALL be postponed or cancelled. The 10 person limitation includes all event staff and security personnel, and applies to outdoor and indoor events. Moreover, this restriction applies to any congregation of persons in a single area at the same time. Specifically excepted are operations at locations like airports, medical facilities, office buildings, factories or manufacturing facilities, or grocery stores.
STAY-HOME ORDER IN EFFECT
As you are no doubt aware, Governor John Bel Edwards has issued Executive Order Number 33 JBE 2020 which declares in Section 3:
To preserve the public health and safety, and to insure the healthcare system is capable of serving all citizens in need, especially those at high risk and vulnerable to COVID-19, all individuals within the State of Louisiana ARE UNDER A GENERAL STAT-AT-HOME ORDER AND ARE DIRECTED TO STAY HOME UNLESS PERFORMING AN ESSENTIAL ACTIVITY.
An activity is deemed essential if the purpose is one of the following:
- Obtaining food, medicine, and other similar goods necessary for the individual or a family member of the individual.
- Obtaining non-elective medical care and treatment and other similar vital services for an individual or a family member of the individual.
- Going to and from an individual’s workplace to perform a job function necessary to provide goods or services being sought in the preceding sections, or as otherwise deemed essential worker functions.
- Going to and from the home of a family member.
- Going to and from an individual’s place of worship.
- Engaging in an outdoor activity, providing individuals maintain a distance of six feet from one another and abide by the 10-person limitation on gatherings.
For guidance, the following the NEW MANDATES have resulted in the closure of:
- All Libraries
- Parks INCLUDING PLAYGROUND EQUIPMENT
- Section 8 Housing
- Tourism Departments
- Permits and Planning and Zoning
- Public RV Parks
- Community Centers
Health Units will operate on a limited basis in according with LDH guidelines.
Likewise, the Animal Shelter will have limited hours of operation. Boat ramps will remain open to accommodate the fisheries industry.
Moreover, the new restrictions still apply to Churches where any single service will include more than 10 persons.
For more guidance, it is noted that the measures specifically include the following activities and places there were hereto exempt:
- Places of public amusement whether indoors or outdoors
- Zoos
- Museums
- All Fairs and Festivals
- Arcades
- Playgrounds
- Personal care and grooming businesses
- Barber shops and beauty salons
- Nail salons
- Spas
- Massage parlors
- Tattoo parlors
- ALL MALLS EXCEPT FOR STORES IN A MALL THAT HAVE A DIRECT OUTDOOR ENTRANCE AND EXIT AND THAT PROVIDE ESSENTIAL SERVICES AND PRODUCTS
The previous closures remain in effect: health clubs/fitness centers, restaurants offering on premise food consumption, casinos, bars, lounges, etc.
Section 4(B) of the new Executive Order specifically declares that businesses which can remain open under the new guidelines (not including the essential businesses such as grocery stores) shall reduce operations so as to abide by the 10-person limitations and shall practice “social distancing.” The ESSENTIAL BUSINESS do not have to abide by the 10-person limitations.
In accordance with the Louisiana Homeland Security and Emergency Assistance and Disaster Act, La. R.S. 29:721, et seq, I will issue an Parish Executive Order adopting the Governor’s Order issued today.
The effective date of the order is Monday, March 23, 2020, at 5:00 P.M. until Monday April 13, 2020, unless terminated earlier. However, for St. Martin Parish Government, there are effective immediately. I ask that all municipalities in the Parish follow suit. The effective date will in any case become effective at 5:00 p.m. tomorrow under both the State and Parish proclamations.
As I advised, these restrictions are MANDATORY and have been issued under the Governor’s powers set forth in the Louisiana Homeland Security and Emergency Assistance and Disaster Act, La. R.S. 29:721, et seq.