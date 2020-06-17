ST. MARTINVILLE — The St. Martin Parish Council is taking up an issue that became a cause celebré in Iberia Parish four years ago — insurance coverage for sitting council members.
When the item came up during the council’s Administrative/Finance Committee hearing Tuesday, District 7 Councilman Vincent Alexander tried to table the measure.
“You can’t table it,” said Chairman Dean LeBlanc. “This is a committee hearing.”
Alexander said he was opposed to changing the benefit, which three council members are taking, until the next council is sworn in. District 6 Councilman Brook Champagne argued in favor of the amendment, which would take effect in 2021.
“This costs $1,240 a month, plus our pay, which is $800 a month,” Champagne said. “That’s $2,000 a month, and we aren’t even full part-time employees.”
Alexander argued that he works 24/7, taking calls over the weekend on Saturdays and Sundays.
“We all do,” Champagne said.
Under the proposed amendment, council members can still take part in the parish group health plan, but they would have to pay their own way instead of being subsidized.
“It’ll be available to you,” Champagne said. “But the voters should not pay for it.”
District 3 Councilwoman Tangi Narcisse was not present, but submitted a written statement to be read into the record.
“The parish is responsible for all sorts of financial obligations, but to bring up scratching out the council is totally unacceptable,” she wrote. “I might not be in the room, but my voice carries to my fellow councilmen/woman to table this issue and get to the real issue.”
The council also heard a presentation from St. Martin Economic Development Authority Executive Director Jennifer Stelly about the financial consequences of the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent economic shutdown on St Martin Parish.
Despite the doom and gloom of April and May, Stelly said the numbers overall were not as bad as expected, although the shutdown of gaming revenue for more than two months was not helpful.
Parish President Chester Cedars said that the parish sales tax 1 and 2 numbers for the first two weeks of May — the latest available — actually showed tax collections up over the same period in 2019.