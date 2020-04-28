ST. MARTINVILLE — The Hanes Corporation has donated cotton masks to St. Martin Parish that will be distributed to residents at a half-dozen locations across the parish.
The distribution will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Residents are encouraged to visit the site in the city where they reside. Those who live in the unincorporated area of St. Martin Parish should visit the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office location.
Residents are advised to stay in their vehicles while at the drive-through distribution points. Each vehicle will be given one package containing five masks.
There will only be one bag distributed per vehicle.
The distribution at each location will continue until all masks are given out. No pedestrians will be allowed at the sites.
Distribution sites:
- Unincorporated areas of St. Martin Parish: St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Public Safety Complex – 4870 Main Highway, Parks.
- Breaux Bridge City Limits: Parc Hardy Pavilion –755 Doucet Drive, Breaux Bridge.
- St. Martinville City Limits: St. Martinville City Hall–120 S. New Market Street, St. Martinville.
- Henderson City Limits: Henry Guidry Park Pavilion (behind City Hall)-1007 Amy Street, Henderson.
- Parks City Limits: Parks City Hall Drive Thru-1019 Periou St., Parks.
- Stephensville & Belle River: Stephensville Elementary–3243 Highway 70.
The St. Martin Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness for organized and coordinated the various distribution sites.